CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sainsbury’s boss reassures customers about ‘plenty of food’ this Christmas

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg8KN_0cf9YV7j00

The boss of Sainsbury’s has written to customers to reassure them that there “will be plenty of food” this Christmas as global supply chains remain under strain.

In a note to customers on Thursday, Simon Roberts wrote: “Following reports that some popular products will be hard to find this Christmas, I want to let you know we’re working flat out to make it a Christmas to remember.”

The chief executive added: “I also want to reassure you that there will be plenty of food and that we are confident that, even if the exact product you are looking for isn’t available, there will be a good alternative.”

Mr Roberts said stores will be getting regular deliveries right up until Christmas Eve and longer-life products, such as Christmas cakes and puddings, mince pies, nuts and cranberry sauce, are already available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxLHS_0cf9YV7j00

He said the supermarket expects to sell more fresh turkeys this year than ever before, with plenty available.

Mr Roberts added: “Fresh party food will arrive in stores from mid-November and, from 1st December, shelves will be well stocked with all your favourite fresh festive products – from pigs in blankets to Christmas cheeses.”

He concluded: “I hope this helps you in planning for the festive season. All our colleagues and store teams are ready to do all we can to safely serve and help you in the weeks ahead.”

Retailers have warned that global supply chain disruption due to coronavirus and the shortage of lorry drivers is likely to affect Christmas supermarket shelves and toy deliveries.

The UK economy has been disrupted by several factors including labour shortages, new immigration rules affecting HGV drivers, and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

There is estimated to be a shortfall of around 100,000 lorry drivers, and soaring energy prices have also added to the cost of food production and logistics.

Globally, the Covid crisis is having an ongoing effect on international supply chain logistics, affecting grocery and toy imports.

Tesco Sainsbury’s, M&S, the Co-op, Aldi and Asda have all begun selling Christmas puddings, chocolate treats and more, with some stores even imploring customers to buy now to avoid possible shortages closer to the big day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christmas food 2021: Our guide to this year’s festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”. If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Sainsbury's warns of consumer electronics shortages this Christmas

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British consumers should expect a shortage of consumer electronics products in Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) stores this Christmas due to the global delays of semi-conductor chips, the boss of the supermarket group said on Thursday. "I think in that category particularly there will be less stock available...
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

Sainsbury’s profit surges despite supply chain pressures

The supermarket giant reported a 23% hike in underlying pre-tax profits to £371 million for the 28 weeks to September 18. Sainsbury’s has revealed a jump in half-year profits despite falling recent sales after its Argos business was knocked by supply chain challenges and easing demand following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Sainsbury's says can weather supply chain stress this Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's said it was well-placed for Christmas as it reported a 23% jump in first-half profit on higher grocery sales, but its shares fell more than 4%on concerns its sales growth is lagging market leader Tesco (LON:TSCO). Sainsbury's maintained its full year profit forecast...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sainsbury#Christmas Eve#Food Production#Food Drink#Hgv#Covid
The Guardian

Sainsbury’s delays toy sale amid supply chain problems

Sainsbury’s has been forced to delay a toy promotion and has warned there would be lower stocks of electronic goods for Christmas as supply chain problems continue to challenge retailers. Simon Roberts, the chief executive of the group, said the annual toy sale at Sainsbury’s had been delayed by two...
RETAIL
The Independent

Asda’s Christmas advert revisits ‘little moments’ lost during the pandemic

Asda is the latest retailer to unveil its 2021 Christmas advert, which follows the life of a mother and her family in the lead up to Christmas day.The campaign, which will premiere on Friday, 5 November, showcases the supermarket’s Christmas food range.This includes a chocolate orange dessert, blood orange and gin smoked salmon, and a range of party food platters.The advert opens with a woman entering an Asda store, accompanied by her partner and two children. As they make their way through the store, she looks down and her shoes transform into gold ice skates.The backdrop changes, and the family...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sunderland Echo

Which supermarkets are selling fireworks this year? Sainsbury’s ban sales and Asda, Tesco and Aldi give updates - plus Bonfire Night food to buy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Sainsbury’s have said they will continue to ban the sale of fireworks, two years after the ban was first introduced in 2019. However, customers will...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kamcity.com

Craft Shandy Brand Reveals NPD And Sainsbury’s Listing

The Shandy Shack brand has revealed a new addition to its product portfolio and another national retailer listing. Its latest craft shandy is called Pale & Ginger, which is a combination of pale ale mixed with ginger ale for a lightly spiced drink. It has an ABV of 2.2% with 94 calories per 330ml can.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sainsbury’s brings net-zero target forward by five years

The supermarket has written to 400 of its suppliers to ask how they are performing against carbon reduction targets. Sainsbury’s will eliminate its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions five years ahead of a previous plan, it announced on Tuesday as world leaders prepare for crunch talks in Glasgow. The retailer...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Farming bosses warn of turkey shortage this Christmas

Farming bosses in the UK have warned MPs that there will likely be a shortage of UK turkeys this Christmas in part due to ongoing labour shortages due to the pandemic. Graeme Dear, chair of the British Poultry Council, spoke of the irony of having to most likely import poultry from France and Poland this Christmas – where there is a good chance that staff working on these farms will have received their training in the UK.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Sainsbury's Is Selling Pigs In A Blanket Sushi For Christmas And Twitter Is Torn

Sainsbury's has decided to take the festive season very seriously this year. As reported by The Grocer, the British grocery chain has over 300 new products available for its customers just in time for the Christmas season. The options are endless and include delicious new picks such as lemongrass prawn skewers, chicken waffles, a festive sandwich called Ruldoph's Night Before Christmas Feast, black bean tacos, and a lot more.
RESTAURANTS
newfoodmagazine.com

Sainsbury’s brings climate goals forward

UK supermarket Sainsbury’s has brought forward its climate targets by five years as it looks to deliver on sustainability goals in line with UN targets to reduce warming. Sainsbury’s has accelerated its target to become Net Zero in its own operations by 2035, five years earlier than its original ambition and aligned to UN’s goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fudzilla

ARM boss warns of Christmas chip crisis

ARM boss Simon Segars warned that Christmas shoppers who have not already bought all their devices may not get them in time. Simon Segars, chief executive of chip firm ARM, said the mismatch between supply and demand is "the most extreme" he has ever seen. The "unprecedented" crisis won't be...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy