Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez Release Trio of New Songs From ‘Queens’

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez return with three new singles and videos from episode two of their new ABC series Queens. The stars of the new ABC hit series have released...

thesource.com

Related
BET

Eve Announces Pregnancy With Gorgeous Baby Bump Photo

Rapper and actress Eve is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. The 42-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Queens’ Review: ABC’s Rap Drama Brings Eve, Brandy and Some Sick New Beats

Back in May, Peacock premiered one of the funniest new television series of the year, “Girls5eva.” Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the sitcom centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit. One week after the show’s May premiere, ABC gave a series order to “Queens,” a drama centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

Brandy reveals why 'Queens' ﻿script was something she 'could relate to'

You'll see some veteran music stars in the ABC drama "Queens" that premiers Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Rapper Eve stars alongside singer Brandy and former 3LW member Naturi Naughton, playing a group of women rappers who were popular 20 years ago but for whom that success and lifestyle is a distant memory.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Nadine Velazquez
Person
Naturi Naughton
HipHopDX.com

Cam'ron Pulls Out The Pink Fur In 'Heart Of Queens' Video Alongside Eve & Brandy

Cam’ron is flexing his acting chops these days. Killa Cam made his Queens debut on Tuesday night (October 26) in the ABC show’s second episode. Cam plays the role of a rapper who guests on the girl group made up of Eve, Brandy and Naturi Naughton’s hit singles. He’s also a former fling of Brandy’s and comes back into her life decades later.
TV & VIDEOS
#Music Producer#Abc
TVLine

Queens Sneak Peek: Eve, Brandy and Swizz Beatz Tee Up Brianna and Naomi's Rap Battle for the Ages

Queens star Eve had one request for series creator Zahir McGhee. “I said, ‘Z, we can’t have no wack-ass music,'” she recalls in a new, exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring a sneak peek of tonight’s episode (ABC, 10/9c). “‘I can’t be a part of that.'” Fortunately for Eve — and us — McGhee’s plan for the show included bringing rap and hip-hop legend Swizz Beatz on as executive music producer, which gave the drama its signature sound and led to scenes like the epic Naomi-Brianna rap battle that will unfold tonight. (“As soon as I heard his name, I was like, ‘We’re...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Eve Says Fellow Moms Brandy And Naturi Supported Her Through Pregnancy On The Set Of 'Queens'

"That was really nice to have people who understood my position," shares Eve who says her costars stood up for her while filming. Just days before ABC premiered its new drama Queens on October 19, one of the show’s stars, Eve, announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child. The news came as a welcome surprise to fans of the Philly rapper who was open about her struggle to conceive and even left her role as cohost of The Talk to focus on expanding her family. Ironically, when the prime time series costarring Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez resumed filming after a brief hiatus this summer, Eve had just found out she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
WJLA

Naturi Naughton on playing 'Jill Da Thrill' on ABC's 'Queens'

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — ABC's 'Queens' follows four hip-hop heavyweights trying to reclaim their 90's fame with the ultimate comeback. The all-star cast includes Grammy winning icons Eve and Brandy -- and the one and only Naturi Naughton, playing 'Jill Da Thrill.' Naturi discussed the new series airing Tuesday nights on ABC.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Brandy & Eve Face Off In Rap Battle On "Queens"

The series is quickly becoming a favorite in R&B and Hip Hop circles and Queens is only in its first set of episodes. The show stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, and on the most recent episode, we see the ladies join together for a Rap battle. We previously reported on Brandy covering Miley Cyrus's megahit "Wrecking Ball" on the show, and this time around, Even and Brandy spit bars as they face off.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Naturi Naughton Recalls 3LW Renting a House For MTV Cribs: "I Was Doing a Fake Cribs"

Welp, Naturi Naughton just confirmed everything we already thought about MTV Cribs. You remember the classic 2000s show where celebrities would show off their big mansions and expensive cars (or totally lie about them)? Yep, a lot of those fancy cars and cribs were rented just to shoot an episode for the popular TV series, and it had a lot of our favorite celebrities faking like they had it going on. One of the latest stars to dish about the dirt that went on during the show's run is actress Naturi Naughton who just revealed that her former girl group rented a fake house for their episode of MTV Cribs.
TV & VIDEOS
thewestsidegazette.com

Nadine Velazquez Becomes A Rapper In ABC’s ‘Queens’

Rapping is a new skill Nadine Velazquez is honing on the ABC series “Queens.”. “Queens” tells the story of the four members of a defunct 1990s hip-hop female band reuniting in their 40s to recapture their former fame and swagger. Velazquez is relying on her performing chops to nail her...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
CELEBRITIES

