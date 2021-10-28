Benny the Butcher Hospitalized Due to Asthma Complications

Actor Dean Winters, best known for his roles on Oz, 30 Rock, and the Allstate "Mayhem" commercials opened up to Page Six about the "constant pain" that he is in following an amputation he underwent 12 years ago. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," Winters told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO