Benny the Butcher Hospitalized Due to Asthma Complications

According to a report from TMZ, co-founder of the legendary Gap Band and older brother of Charlie Wilson was found ead at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 73 years old. Wilson’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, said that her husband died peacefully holding her hand when he too his last breath. According to Linda, Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, which put him i a coma and he never recovered. Mrs. Boulware-Wilson also made a tribute post on post about her husband, saying he was, “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”
