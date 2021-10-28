CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benny the Butcher Hospitalized Due to Asthma Complications

By Shawn Grant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenny the Butcher has been hospitalized for a medical emergency. The Griselda rapper’s ailment is not covid related. According to Complex, Benny was hospitalized due to asthma complications....

Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's official autopsy and toxicology records have been released. In documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone in her system. The coroner's report, performed by the Orange County Coroner Divison, reiterates that Tawny's cause of death was...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
thesource.com

The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead At 73

According to a report from TMZ, co-founder of the legendary Gap Band and older brother of Charlie Wilson was found ead at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 73 years old. Wilson’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, said that her husband died peacefully holding her hand when he too his last breath. According to Linda, Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, which put him i a coma and he never recovered. Mrs. Boulware-Wilson also made a tribute post on post about her husband, saying he was, “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Gucci Mane Wants Freedom for Current and Former 1017 Artist

Gucci Mane is known for breaking new artists into the limelight for over a decade. Many of these artists took the Gucci co-sign and created successful careers, while others experienced a different faith due to difficult life circumstances. The “So Icy” rapper took to Twitter to express his frustration demanding...
CELEBRITIES

