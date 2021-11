Bears won't change expectations, gameplan if Mack, Quinn out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After back-to-back excellent weeks, the Bears defense has stumbled a bit lately. There are several valid reasons why. To start, they’ve taken on two of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Further, a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak have kept some of their best players off the field. The defense was without Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks in Tampa Bay. Khalil Mack has been hobbled by a foot injury for weeks now.

