CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Taiwan’s president says she has ‘faith’ that US will defend the island against Chinese attack

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYUJk_0cf9V6D000

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has said that she believed if the island nation came under attack from China, America and other regional democracies would come to its defence.

The comments came just days after US president Joe Biden ’s assertion that America has a strong commitment to defend Taiwan against China.

In an interview with CNN, Ms Tsai said that she believed Taiwan will be defended, “given the long-term relationship we have with the US.”

Ms Tsai added that the island would try and defend itself “as long as we can...But let me reiterate, it’s important that we have the support of our friends, and also like-minded countries.“

Tensions have been simmering between Taiwan, China and the US in recent months.

Mr Biden stated on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned by China’s coercive and proactive actions... across the Taiwan Strait,” reported AFP.

Mr Biden made the statement at the virtual East Asia summit which Chinese Premier Xi Jingping was also attending.

The two nations also disagreed on Taiwan’s role in the United Nations. While the US has advocated for the country’s inclusion earlier this week, Beijing said on Wednesday that it has no right to join.

Taiwan and China split after a civil war in 1949. The US cut off formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognise Beijing.

However, it has continued to pledge support in helping the country defend itself by supplying arms.

When asked at a CNN Townhall last week if the US would defend Taiwan, Mr Biden said: “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”

The White House later said that the president’s comments do not signal a change in US policy towards Taiwan.

Ms Tsai also confirmed US troops presence in the island country, becoming the first Taiwanese leader in decades to do so since the last American troops left in 1979.

While she refused to confirm the exact number of troops deployed in the island nation, she said that it is not as many as people thought.

“We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defence capability,” she added.

The US has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Its relationship is dictated by The Taiwan Relations Act, which vaguely states that it must provide the means to the island country to defend itself.

Despite this, the US has been vague in the past about how it would help Taiwan in case of an attack under its “strategic ambiguity” policy.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated in a statement that the US still recognises only Beijing but emphasised on including Taiwan in the UN.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, hit back on Wednesday saying that the UN is an international governmental organisation of sovereign states while Taiwan is a part of China, reported AFP.

The back and forth comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. China has sent a record number of war planes into international airspace close to the island.

Ms Tsai said that Taiwan needs the support of the global community.

“When authoritarian regimes demonstrate expansionist tendencies, democratic countries should come together to stand against them. Taiwan is on the front lines.”

She added, however, that Taiwan is still open to dialogue with China. “We have said again and again that we want to have dialogue with China and this is the best way to avoid misunderstanding, miscalculation and misjudgment in the management of the cross-strait relations,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
TIME

The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Un#Taiwan Strait#Taiwan Relations Act#Chinese#Cnn#Afp#The United Nations#The White House#Taiwanese#American
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
The Independent

China's advice to stockpile sparks speculation of Taiwan war

A seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation: Is China going to war with Taiwan?The answer is probably not — most analysts think military hostilities are not imminent — but the posts on social media show the possibility is on people’s minds and drew out a flurry of war-mongering comments. Taiwan is a self-governing island of 24 million people China regards as a renegade province that should come under its rule. Tensions have risen sharply recently, with China sending a growing number of warplanes...
CHINA
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
POLITICO

Taiwanese general: Beijing not solely trying to ‘provoke’ Taipei

With help from Connor O'Brien and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Taiwan’s top military representative in the United States said China’s current intention isn’t to start a fight with the democratic island with its increased rate of provocations, but that the risk of misjudgment and miscalculation is there each time.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan raises WTO complaint against China on apple imports-sources

GENEVA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan raised a trade complaint against China at a World Trade Organization meeting late on Wednesday over Beijing’s moves to block sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island, two sources familiar with the matter said. Taiwan, whose relations with China are at their...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes first official European Parliament delegation

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is “very high on the agenda” in the European Union, the grouping’s first official parliamentary delegation to the democratic island said on Wednesday, amid heightened tension between Taipei and Beijing. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and has not ruled out taking by force,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

317K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy