Energy Industry

Chariot finds partner for Moroccan gas find

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChariot has also looked at options for sending the field's gas to Spain as well as Morocco. London-listed company Chariot has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with "a leading international energy group" on gas offtake and a development partnership for the Anchois gas...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Italy’s Eni to explore hydrogen for transportation

The company said it planned to have two hydrogen refueling stations open in Italy by early next year. Italian energy company Eni said November 4 it teamed up with French services company Air Liquide to explore ways to build up the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen mobility in Italy. Both...
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
naturalgasworld.com

Peru needs private investors to ramp up gas output and accelerate clean transition

The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
naturalgasworld.com

Twenty countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel funding by end-2022

Five development institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank, also signed. The US, Canada and 18 other countries have vowed to stop the public financing of oil, gas and coal projects overseas and divert funds to clean energy instead. The signatories of the pledge also...
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, private partner form JV to develop Yamal gas

The partners are targeting first gas in 2026. Gazprom and its private Russian partner Rusgazdobycha have registered a joint venture to develop the giant Tambey gas project on the Yamal peninsula, they said on November 2. The partners are targeting first gas from the project in 2026. Its reserves contain...
Gas Price
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper Energy commissions Athena gas plant

The full processing rates at the plant, located in southern Australia, are expected by the end of December. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy on November 3 said it has commissioned the Athena gas plant in southern Australia. The plant is fully operational and ready to receive the first gas once the pipeline cutover has been completed.
naturalgasworld.com

US-based Comstock aims for gas production certification

The company signed up with the MiQ standard to certify its gas production in Louisiana and Texas. US gas producer Comstock Resources said November 3 that it will use the MiQ standard to certify its natural gas production from Louisiana and Texas. “Comstock will use the MiQ standard, a framework...
naturalgasworld.com

Argentina bets on natural gas despite climate commitments

Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. In addition to increasing fossil fuel subsidies, the government is moving forward on the expansion of a pipeline system to transport gas from the Vaca Muerta fields.
naturalgasworld.com

Linde to study hydrogen, ammonia production in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is in the process of finalising a low-carbon development strategy. German chemicals group Linde has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) on producing hydrogen and ammonia in the Central Asian state, KMG announced on November 11. The pair will undertake a feasibility study...
naturalgasworld.com

Russia keeps gas market tight

Nord Stream 2 is still unlikely to be operational any time soon. Gazprom’s flows were down massively in October both year on year (-22%) and month on month (-9%)[1]. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom has reined in supply substantially. As COP26 is ongoing in Glasgow, Europe can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is keeping the global gas market so tight. Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Year-to-date, Gazprom exported 1.5bn m3 more than in 2020 (+1%) but 12.6bn m3 less (-10%) than the 2017-2019 average. As we are now used to living with the virus, we should compare 2021 to pre-2019 and not to 2020, when the economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Gazprom[2] produced 15.8% more gas in the first ten months of 2021 than in the same period of last year and exported 10.4% more to the countries beyond the FSU. The ...
naturalgasworld.com

Bulgaria halts gas flow to Serbia after pipe rupture

Bulgaria transits Russian gas bound for Serbia and Hungary. Bulgaria's gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz halted the transport of natural gas to Serbia to Hungary early on November 2 after a pipeline rupture near in the northeast village of Vetrino. Bulgaria transits Russian gas bound for Serbia and Hungary. The rupture...
naturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: Emergencies provide no room for idealism [Gas in Transition]

A failure in invest in gas infrastructure risks recurrent supply/demand imbalances. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. Asia and Europe lack gas. This is evident from the sky high prices at European gas hubs and the price of spot LNG globally. Even in the gas-rich North American continent, US prices have tripled in the course of a year. High prices historically prompt two reactions; producers see an opportunity for new investment to meet strong demand, while price-sensitive buyers look to cheaper alternatives, curbing investment in new import capacity. The result is boom and bust, a cycle generated by the lumpy investment profile and long lead times of upstream gas field and LNG plant development. Price volatility aids neither producer nor ...
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor starts early work on UK blue hydrogen facility

Three contractors are competing in a pre-FEED study and a final investment decision is expected by next year. Norwegian energy major Equinor said November 2 it had awarded pre-FEED contracts for the proposed 600-MW H2H blue hydrogen production plant. Studies will move forward for the Hydrogen-to-Humber project that will produce...
naturalgasworld.com

Empire Energy signs gas sales, transportation MoU

The company will supply gas to Northern Territory government-owned Power and Water Corp. Australian oil and gas producer Empire Energy has executed a gas sales and transportation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Northern Territory government-owned Power and Water Corp., it said on November 1. Power and Water is the state’s...
naturalgasworld.com

India, Italy to collaborate on hydrogen, gas projects

The announcement was made after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held an in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. by: Shardul Sharma. India and Italy have agreed to explore the development of green hydrogen, renewable energy, and natural gas ...
naturalgasworld.com

McDermott supports Tyra gas field redevelopment

The closure of the Tyra field in 2019 prompted the government of Denmark to lower its gas production estimates. US-based oilfield services company McDermott announced November 1 it had delivered two components to help with the redevelopment of the Tyra natural gas field off Denmark. “The work package for the...
naturalgasworld.com

High gas prices triple the cost of hydrogen production

The cost of hydrogen production has tripled, making it less appealing. Eventually, when the markets normalise, blue hydrogen is likely to be cheaper than green hydrogen due to rising carbon prices. There are many different ways of producing hydrogen with grey, blue and green hydrogen, being the most important. Natural...
