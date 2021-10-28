CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell targets greater emission cuts

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new targets still fall short of those ordered under a recent...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Shell unveils $1.4bn fund for energy transition "start-ups and scale-ups"

The fund will be "laser-focused on renewable energy, storage and utilisation, mobility, transportation and logistics, circular economy, and nature-based solutions." Anglo-Dutch major Shell announced on November 3 it is creating a dedicated $1.4bn fund to invest in "innovative companies" over the next six years that are working to accelerate the energy transition. The announcement by CEO Ben van Beurden comes as Shell faces heightened scrutiny over its emissions, as well as a call b...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
QSR magazine

Chipotle Aims to Cut Emissions in Half by 2030

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Thursday it has set science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The approved targets have been classified by SBTi as being in line with a long-term global temperature increasing trajectory of 1.5°C. Cross-functional stakeholders and third-party experts are actively developing the path forward for achieving and monitoring the company's science-based targets.
FOOD & DRINKS
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Anglo
naturalgasworld.com

Peru needs private investors to ramp up gas output and accelerate clean transition

The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC, Aramco continue to lead the Gulf H2 push [Gas in Transition]

State energy giants in the Middle East are blessed with options when moving into the nascent hydrogen sector, but the leaders are already well established. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ian Simm. Gulf state energy firms have taken varying approaches to the energy transition, ranging from a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub dips, but on pace for a weekly gain

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas is already up more than 5% on the week. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down in early trading on November 4, but remains on pace for another round of major gains for the week. The...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere Energy to finish Sabine Pass expansion earlier than planned

The US LNG exporter said that it has shipped more than 1,800 cargoes total as of October 31. US LNG company Cheniere Energy said November 4 the sixth train at its Sabine Pass export terminal could be completed by the first quarter of 2022, a year ahead of the original schedule.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Italy’s Eni to explore hydrogen for transportation

The company said it planned to have two hydrogen refueling stations open in Italy by early next year. Italian energy company Eni said November 4 it teamed up with French services company Air Liquide to explore ways to build up the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen mobility in Italy. Both...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Twenty countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel funding by end-2022

Five development institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank, also signed. The US, Canada and 18 other countries have vowed to stop the public financing of oil, gas and coal projects overseas and divert funds to clean energy instead. The signatories of the pledge also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Continental Resources posts natural gas production gains

The company also made its first major push into the Permian shale with a $3.3bn planned acquisition. US shale company Continental Resources said November 3 its natural gas production during the third quarter came in slightly higher than expected. Continental reported total natural gas production averaged 1.05mn ft3/day during the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada invests C$20mn in satellite emissions detection

Montreal's GHGSat will use the funding to expand its satellite constellation. The government of Canada said November 3 it had invested C$20mn (US$16.1mn) in Montreal-based GHGSat, which is developing a constellation of satellites to track methane and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The funding will be made through Sustainable Development...
AMERICAS
naturalgasworld.com

US-based Comstock aims for gas production certification

The company signed up with the MiQ standard to certify its gas production in Louisiana and Texas. US gas producer Comstock Resources said November 3 that it will use the MiQ standard to certify its natural gas production from Louisiana and Texas. “Comstock will use the MiQ standard, a framework...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

The Indian state-owned coal producer is looking to replace diesel with LNG in its heavy earth-moving machines. State-run coal producer Coal India has started retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, the Indian coal ministry said on November 2 in a statement. Dumpers are the big trucks engaged in the transportation of coal in ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Argentina bets on natural gas despite climate commitments

Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. In addition to increasing fossil fuel subsidies, the government is moving forward on the expansion of a pipeline system to transport gas from the Vaca Muerta fields.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper Energy commissions Athena gas plant

The full processing rates at the plant, located in southern Australia, are expected by the end of December. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy on November 3 said it has commissioned the Athena gas plant in southern Australia. The plant is fully operational and ready to receive the first gas once the pipeline cutover has been completed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

