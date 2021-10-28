Shell targets greater emission cuts

The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

