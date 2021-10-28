Shell targets greater emission cuts

The fund will be "laser-focused on renewable energy, storage and utilisation, mobility, transportation and logistics, circular economy, and nature-based solutions." Anglo-Dutch major Shell announced on November 3 it is creating a dedicated $1.4bn fund to invest in "innovative companies" over the next six years that are working to accelerate the energy transition. The announcement by CEO Ben van Beurden comes as Shell faces heightened scrutiny over its emissions, as well as a call b...
Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Thursday it has set science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The approved targets have been classified by SBTi as being in line with a long-term global temperature increasing trajectory of 1.5°C. Cross-functional stakeholders and third-party experts are actively developing the path forward for achieving and monitoring the company's science-based targets.
The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
State energy giants in the Middle East are blessed with options when moving into the nascent hydrogen sector, but the leaders are already well established. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ian Simm. Gulf state energy firms have taken varying approaches to the energy transition, ranging from a...
The US benchmark for the price of natural gas is already up more than 5% on the week. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down in early trading on November 4, but remains on pace for another round of major gains for the week. The...
The US LNG exporter said that it has shipped more than 1,800 cargoes total as of October 31. US LNG company Cheniere Energy said November 4 the sixth train at its Sabine Pass export terminal could be completed by the first quarter of 2022, a year ahead of the original schedule.
The company said it planned to have two hydrogen refueling stations open in Italy by early next year. Italian energy company Eni said November 4 it teamed up with French services company Air Liquide to explore ways to build up the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen mobility in Italy. Both...
Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
Five development institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the East African Development Bank, also signed. The US, Canada and 18 other countries have vowed to stop the public financing of oil, gas and coal projects overseas and divert funds to clean energy instead. The signatories of the pledge also...
The company also made its first major push into the Permian shale with a $3.3bn planned acquisition. US shale company Continental Resources said November 3 its natural gas production during the third quarter came in slightly higher than expected. Continental reported total natural gas production averaged 1.05mn ft3/day during the...
Montreal's GHGSat will use the funding to expand its satellite constellation. The government of Canada said November 3 it had invested C$20mn (US$16.1mn) in Montreal-based GHGSat, which is developing a constellation of satellites to track methane and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The funding will be made through Sustainable Development...
The company signed up with the MiQ standard to certify its gas production in Louisiana and Texas. US gas producer Comstock Resources said November 3 that it will use the MiQ standard to certify its natural gas production from Louisiana and Texas. “Comstock will use the MiQ standard, a framework...
By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights The CEOs and celebrities have landed in Glasgow in their private planes, the global leaders have spoken, they’ve posed for their de rigueur photo together in a lavish hall, and the protesters and normal delegates have been kept out in the Scottish November cold. But for the finance community, […]
The Indian state-owned coal producer is looking to replace diesel with LNG in its heavy earth-moving machines. State-run coal producer Coal India has started retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, the Indian coal ministry said on November 2 in a statement. Dumpers are the big trucks engaged in the transportation of coal in ...
Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. Despite its emissions reduction targets, Argentina is doubling down on hydrocarbon production. In addition to increasing fossil fuel subsidies, the government is moving forward on the expansion of a pipeline system to transport gas from the Vaca Muerta fields.
The full processing rates at the plant, located in southern Australia, are expected by the end of December. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy on November 3 said it has commissioned the Athena gas plant in southern Australia. The plant is fully operational and ready to receive the first gas once the pipeline cutover has been completed.
