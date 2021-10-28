CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” opened in Ashgabat

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2021), dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan opened at the conference hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ashgabat. The Conference is organized by the State Concerns...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian gas pipeline stuck in reverse in Europe

(Reuters) -A major Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe remains stuck in reverse after requests to transport gas westwards through it into Germany were abruptly withdrawn, data on the website of its German operator showed. Russian gas has not flowed to Germany via the pipeline since Saturday. Instead,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#Ashgabat#Ogt 2021#The State Concerns#State Corporation#Turkmen Forum#Gaffneycline#Zoom Professional#Conference#Socar#Cnpc#Lukoil#Areti International Group#State Concern
naturalgasworld.com

Peru needs private investors to ramp up gas output and accelerate clean transition

The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC, Aramco continue to lead the Gulf H2 push [Gas in Transition]

State energy giants in the Middle East are blessed with options when moving into the nascent hydrogen sector, but the leaders are already well established. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ian Simm. Gulf state energy firms have taken varying approaches to the energy transition, ranging from a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Italy’s Eni to explore hydrogen for transportation

The company said it planned to have two hydrogen refueling stations open in Italy by early next year. Italian energy company Eni said November 4 it teamed up with French services company Air Liquide to explore ways to build up the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen mobility in Italy. Both...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Forbes

Decisive Times For Oil And Gas Companies As They Transition To Renewables

Speaking on the opening day of the COP26 climate conference, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described oil and gas as the “most difficult” issue for Scotland to confront, referring to the tens of thousands of jobs dependent on the industry. She concluded, however, that jobs can’t be an excuse to keep drilling for oil and gas indefinitely because that’s catastrophic for the planet, and stressed the need to quickly find ways to address the challenge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Coal India begins retrofitting dumpers to run on LNG

The Indian state-owned coal producer is looking to replace diesel with LNG in its heavy earth-moving machines. State-run coal producer Coal India has started retrofitting LNG kits in its dumpers, the Indian coal ministry said on November 2 in a statement. Dumpers are the big trucks engaged in the transportation of coal in ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus Energy completes seismic survey in Zimbabwe

A total of 839.5 km of high-resolution 2D seismic data was acquired during the Cabora Bassa 2021 seismic survey. Australia’s Invictus Energy has completed the Cabora Bassa 2021 seismic survey in Zimbabwe with a total of 839.5 km of high-re...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Nord Steam 2: on the verge of sending gas to Europe

The project has faced many obstacles before reaching this stage, and some of these obstacles, related to technical and regulatory certification, are analysed in this Insight. Both lines of Nord Stream 2 have been built, and the first line is filled with gas at pressure sufficient to start flows. The project has faced many obstacles before reaching this stage, and some of these obstacles, related to technical and regulatory certification, are analysed in this Insight. With the technical certification challenge apparently resolved, Nord Stream 2 is now on the verge of sending gas to Europe, waiting only for clearance from the German regulatory authority. This Insight aims to answer the question of when Nord Stream 2 will start flowing gas. It outlines several scenarios, some of which see the flows starting before the end of 2021, and analyses various factors which could have an impact on which scenario will materialise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US-based Comstock aims for gas production certification

The company signed up with the MiQ standard to certify its gas production in Louisiana and Texas. US gas producer Comstock Resources said November 3 that it will use the MiQ standard to certify its natural gas production from Louisiana and Texas. “Comstock will use the MiQ standard, a framework...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden blames higher oil and gas prices on OPEC

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. Speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden also attributed higher inflation to the coronavirus slowing down the supply chain. Our Standards:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Linde to study hydrogen, ammonia production in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is in the process of finalising a low-carbon development strategy. German chemicals group Linde has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) on producing hydrogen and ammonia in the Central Asian state, KMG announced on November 11. The pair will undertake a feasibility study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Singapore passes bill to secure energy supplies

The move follows a spike in power prices in Singapore, which has been hit hard by the global energy supply crunch. Singapore's parliament on November 2 passed a bill to provide the Energy Market Authority (EMA) with more powers to secure adequate electricity supply in the future. The move follows a spike in power prices in Singapore, which has been hit hard by the global energy supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, private partner form JV to develop Yamal gas

The partners are targeting first gas in 2026. Gazprom and its private Russian partner Rusgazdobycha have registered a joint venture to develop the giant Tambey gas project on the Yamal peninsula, they said on November 2. The partners are targeting first gas from the project in 2026. Its reserves contain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Bulgaria halts gas flow to Serbia after pipe rupture

Bulgaria transits Russian gas bound for Serbia and Hungary. Bulgaria's gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz halted the transport of natural gas to Serbia to Hungary early on November 2 after a pipeline rupture near in the northeast village of Vetrino. Bulgaria transits Russian gas bound for Serbia and Hungary. The rupture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

From the Editor: No crisis of faith [Gas in Transition]

Brussels is doubling down on its green agenda, even as the crisis exposes the toll that increased renewables has taken on EU energy security. Instead, Russia has become the scapegoat. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Joseph Murphy. The energy crisis unfolding in Europe has many causes, from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy