CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

TotalEnergies' Q3 earnings soar on high gas prices

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotalEnergies said it expected gas prices to remain high in Europe and Asia through to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net profit at France's TotalEnergies soared in the third quarter to $4.8bn, from $848mn a year earlier, on the back of soaring gas and power prices...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub dips, but on pace for a weekly gain

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas is already up more than 5% on the week. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down in early trading on November 4, but remains on pace for another round of major gains for the week. The...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Europe#Russia#Lng
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas market bearish but caution is advised until new supplies materialise

The gas market sentiment has turned bearish but there are plenty of reasons for traders to be cautious until new supplies materialize. In Asia, after several months’ efforts on restocking, Chinese storages have largely completed their gas injections. Our data indicates Chinese LNG imports dropped more than 50% last week...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC, Aramco continue to lead the Gulf H2 push [Gas in Transition]

State energy giants in the Middle East are blessed with options when moving into the nascent hydrogen sector, but the leaders are already well established. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ian Simm. Gulf state energy firms have taken varying approaches to the energy transition, ranging from a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
naturalgasworld.com

Continental Resources posts natural gas production gains

The company also made its first major push into the Permian shale with a $3.3bn planned acquisition. US shale company Continental Resources said November 3 its natural gas production during the third quarter came in slightly higher than expected. Continental reported total natural gas production averaged 1.05mn ft3/day during the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture to double US LNG sales to China with new deals

The US company said the supplies would drive coal-to-gas switching in China. US LNG developer Venture Global announced on November 4 it had signed two 20-year deals to supply a combined 4mn metric tons annually of LNG to China's Sinopec from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana. It has also agreed a third contract to deliver 3.5mn mt of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass facility, also in Louisiana, to Sinopec subsidiary Unipec over a shorter period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Tourmaline rides prices to strong Q3

Methane emission reduction goals have been met three years early, despite higher production. Tourmaline Oil, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, reported Q3 2021 earnings of C$361.1mn (US$291.4mn) on November 3, up from C$4.8mn a year ago. Cash flow increased to C$761.3mn from C$279.9mn, with Q3 free cash flow of C$369.5mn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chesapeake Energy ups its financial outlook

The US company recently closed on the acquisition of Haynesville shale player Vine Energy. US shale player Chesapeake Energy said November 2 it increased its outlook for Ebitdax and raised its quarterly dividend for common shareholders. Chesapeake reported adjusted net income during the third quarter of $269mn. It also increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Russia keeps gas market tight

Nord Stream 2 is still unlikely to be operational any time soon. Gazprom’s flows were down massively in October both year on year (-22%) and month on month (-9%)[1]. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom has reined in supply substantially. As COP26 is ongoing in Glasgow, Europe can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is keeping the global gas market so tight. Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Year-to-date, Gazprom exported 1.5bn m3 more than in 2020 (+1%) but 12.6bn m3 less (-10%) than the 2017-2019 average. As we are now used to living with the virus, we should compare 2021 to pre-2019 and not to 2020, when the economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Gazprom[2] produced 15.8% more gas in the first ten months of 2021 than in the same period of last year and exported 10.4% more to the countries beyond the FSU. The ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, private partner form JV to develop Yamal gas

The partners are targeting first gas in 2026. Gazprom and its private Russian partner Rusgazdobycha have registered a joint venture to develop the giant Tambey gas project on the Yamal peninsula, they said on November 2. The partners are targeting first gas from the project in 2026. Its reserves contain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Linde to study hydrogen, ammonia production in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is in the process of finalising a low-carbon development strategy. German chemicals group Linde has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) on producing hydrogen and ammonia in the Central Asian state, KMG announced on November 11. The pair will undertake a feasibility study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy