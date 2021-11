One of the juiciest rap beefs in recent memory came to a very quiet end a few months back, when Snoop Dogg picked up his phone and made a private apology to fellow Dr. Dre protege Eminem, as Snoop explains on an upcoming episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I know how to call Marshall and say, man, I apologize,” Snoop says in the episode, which airs October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a podcast on November 3rd. “‘I was wrong, bro. Do you forgive me?'” The two veteran rappers then teamed...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO