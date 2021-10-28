Letter: Clancy's experience invaluable

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I am asking for your vote for one of the three four-year seats on the Westfield School Committee. Having gone through the Westfield school system, and teaching in several area schools, has given me the chance to learn from diverse school districts. I have observed how many teachers create some exciting opportunities for our youth. As a college student at Springfield College, I actively participated in the first city-wide “Mentor SC Program.” I have taught as an adjunct faculty member at Westfield State University and I developed programs and trainings as a supervisor and counselor at the Carson Center. I have served on the Westfield Historical Commission, having worked on the historic district signage project, and I currently serve on the Commission for Citizens with Disabilities, as secretary from 2018 to present.
