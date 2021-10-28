CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Letter: Clancy's experience invaluable

Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

We strongly endorse Kathy Clancy for Gloucester School Committee. With several veterans stepping down (we thank Melissa Teixeira Prince, Joel Favazza, and especially, Jonathan Pope, for their service), at least three new members will be elected to...

www.gloucestertimes.com

Bangor Daily News

Letter: Dina Yacoubagha has the experience Bangor needs

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As a Bangor resident, I am proud to be casting my vote to elect Dina Yacoubagha to the Bangor City Council. For more than 15 years, Yacoubagha has called Bangor her home and has dedicated herself to community service, advocacy and working to make Bangor a better place for all. Her deep understanding of the issues our community faces is matched by her passion and conviction that our citizens, together, can rise to meet them.
BANGOR, ME
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: I'm impressed with Michelle Clancy and other Dover candidates

As a relatively new resident of Dover, I am now getting more involved in local issues and elections since my retirement earlier this year. This past Sunday, I drove a candidate, Michelle Clancy, around so that she could knock on doors to talk to folks about her positions on issues since she is running for the school board. I spent 3-4 hours with her. What struck me was how hard she has worked since early September doing this every weekend. Her day had started at 9 or 10 a.m.; I met up with her only at 2 p.m.. She is pouring hours and hours into this effort because she cares about Dover. She cares about the citizens here.
DOVER, NH
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Ullman offers qualifications and experience

Maggie Ullman has announced her Asheville Council candidacy, and I want to be one of the first to offer endorsement. Maggie was Asheville’s first Sustainability Officer — fundamental to greening progress we made during my two terms on Council. If you like Big Blue recycling, credit Maggie. If you think saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on electric bills with LED streetlights is nifty, ditto. If you like the idea that Asheville’s firetrucks get significantly better fuel mileage now than they did in 2007, ditto again. City building energy retrofits? Yep. Asheville having the second rechargeable police car in the nation? Been there, done that.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Verga deserves your vote

I’ve known Greg Verga and the entire Verga family for nearly 30 years. What stands out most about them is their unwavering commitment to community and love for the city of Gloucester. Frequently these days when elections come up, you hear the refrain of “what difference will it make who...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Gloucester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: Greenwich Democrats’ Education and Experience are Unparalleled by Their Rivals

One of the silver linings of the past 18 months, is that so many new neighbors have chosen Greenwich as their new home. Like you and me, they probably chose our community because of its natural beauty, great schools (public and private), wonderful Town services and amenities, and predictable tax rates. To these new residents, I say, “Welcome!” And I add: to ensure that Greenwich remains the community we all want to live in, please vote in the.
GREENWICH, CT
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Hillman’s educator experience suits school board

I am Kathleen Hillman. I am asking for your vote to elect me to the Westfield School Committee in the upcoming city election on Nov. 2. My husband and I have lived in Westfield for 42 years with our three daughters, who attended Westfield schools. For those of you who...
WESTFIELD, MA
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Gosselin touts experience, vision in school board bid

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I am asking for your vote for one of the three four-year seats on the Westfield School Committee. Having gone through the Westfield school system, and teaching in several area schools, has given me the chance to learn from diverse school districts. I have observed how many teachers create some exciting opportunities for our youth. As a college student at Springfield College, I actively participated in the first city-wide “Mentor SC Program.” I have taught as an adjunct faculty member at Westfield State University and I developed programs and trainings as a supervisor and counselor at the Carson Center. I have served on the Westfield Historical Commission, having worked on the historic district signage project, and I currently serve on the Commission for Citizens with Disabilities, as secretary from 2018 to present.
WESTFIELD, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Letter: Cannavo the best candidate

Dedication, active community member, nonprofit starter, youth mentor and a deep love for his city are all of the qualities that Peter Cannavo demonstrates and what makes him the best candidate for councilor at-large. He has and will continue to devote his time to the city of Gloucester making it a better place to live for all. Peter’s priority is and will always be to make sure the future of the youth and young adults of Gloucester are secure and supporting local businesses so that they continue to stay open. He is exactly who Gloucester needs to be representing them.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Rappahannock News

Letter: Konick has experience and love for Rapp

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am writing in reference to the upcoming election for Supervisor in Stonewall District. I have the highest respect for both candidates and I am in complete awe for their dedication to Rappahannock County. It's lots of work with little or no personal return. As a long time resident of Amissville and also a former 25-year planning commissioner, I am supporting David Konick for Supervisor. I feel that he has more experience in County matters and also he has a genuine love for Rappahannock County.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Gloucester Daily Times

Should she stay or go? Teixeira Prince deciding

The unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal elections are calling for a longtime School Committee member to reconsider her withdrawal from the race for re-election. While School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince announced in October that she would be withdrawing from the race for re-election, she was the fifth highest vote getter on Election Day with 3,731, or 11.64%, of votes.
GLOUCESTER, MA
antigotimes.com

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

If you are a regular reader of this column, you may have noticed that the plight of the homeless has my special attention. They are on my mind again this week – Assembly Bill 604 is in the news. One of the most prominent features of AB 604 is that...
HOMELESS
Gloucester Daily Times

Mayor-elect to start transition

With a new mayor-elect, the city has already begun the transition of power. Interim Chief Administrative Officer Frank Cousins and his assistant Chris Sicuranza are working with department heads and outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to create a transition packet for Mayor-elect Greg Verga. “I sat down with Chris this...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Portland Tribune

Reader's letter

'Climate and economic injustice - I am asking Rep. Kurt Schrader to take constructive and bold action on these two injustices.'. Schrader must act to reverse economic, climate injustice. Climate and economic injustice — I am asking Rep. Kurt Schrader to take constructive and bold action on these two injustices....
WILSONVILLE, OR
Leavenworth Times

LETTER: It’s your decision

It is getting closer and closer to Election Day. So many people are still hesitating about making their decision, not on who to vote for, but on whether they want to make the effort. Some think it doesn’t matter whether they vote or not, and that couldn’t be further from...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Gloucester Daily Times

Rockport Community Preservation Committee to host workshop on on applying for grants

ROCKPORT — Local nonprofits are invited to learn more about the Rockport Community Preservation Committee grant application process at a virtual workshop. The meeting, led by committee Chairman Phil Crotty, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. Information on how to join the Zoom meeting online or by phone will be available in the days leading up to the event on rockportma.gov.
ROCKPORT, MA
Gloucester Daily Times

Rockport's superintendent search reels in 21 applicants

ROCKPORT — Twenty-one people have applied to replace Rob Liebow as the superintendent of Rockport Public Schools. The Rockport School Committee closed the application submittal period on Friday. Members of the 15-person superintendent search committee are expected to review each candidate’s qualifications over the coming days. The search committee is...
ROCKPORT, MA
Itemlive.com

Swampscott conducts a pier review

SWAMPSCOTT — The Harbor & Waterfront Advisory Committee (HWAC) met on Thursday evening to present a project aimed at saving the town’s pier. Located off Fisherman’s Beach, the pier was The post Swampscott conducts a pier review appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

