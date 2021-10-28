Letter: Clancy's experience invaluable

As a relatively new resident of Dover, I am now getting more involved in local issues and elections since my retirement earlier this year. This past Sunday, I drove a candidate, Michelle Clancy, around so that she could knock on doors to talk to folks about her positions on issues since she is running for the school board. I spent 3-4 hours with her. What struck me was how hard she has worked since early September doing this every weekend. Her day had started at 9 or 10 a.m.; I met up with her only at 2 p.m.. She is pouring hours and hours into this effort because she cares about Dover. She cares about the citizens here.

DOVER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO