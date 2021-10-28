Meet The People Selects Adomni DSP as its Exclusive Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Platform
Meet The People, the next-generation global advertising and consulting group formed by experienced advertising and technology executives Tim Ringel, Thomas Armbruster and Natalie Alberta Dusey, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, announced their partnership on-stage at the Digiday Media Buying Summit during Advertising Week 2021....martechseries.com
