Meet The People Selects Adomni DSP as its Exclusive Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet The People, the next-generation global advertising and consulting group formed by experienced advertising and technology executives Tim Ringel, Thomas Armbruster and Natalie Alberta Dusey, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, announced their partnership on-stage at the Digiday Media Buying Summit during Advertising Week 2021....

IN THIS ARTICLE
