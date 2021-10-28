Meet The People Selects Adomni DSP as its Exclusive Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Platform

Measuring engagement is shown to drive an increase in attention. New research from publisher technology provider Sovrn shows that “Engaged Time” offers a better way to predict ad performance than the current industry standard. The IAB defines a viewable impression as one where at least 50% of the ad’s area is displayed onscreen for at least one second. Engaged Time goes significantly further by combining viewability with 45 distinct on-page consumer interactions, to measure when an ad has both the chance to be seen and when that person is actively engaged with the content.

