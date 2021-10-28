CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong official: Legislature smoother without opposition

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — The president of Hong Kong’s legislature said Thursday it has become more efficient with...

www.thederrick.com

U.S. Department of State

On the Continued Erosion of Freedoms in Hong Kong

The United States remains seriously concerned at the continued erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including political participation, in Hong Kong. We note in particular the increase in politically-motivated prosecutions, including through the National Security Law, targeting Hong Kong’s teachers, labor unions, lawyers, journalists, health care workers, student unions, and individual citizens. We again call on the Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to release those unjustly detained and cease their crackdown on peaceful civil society organizations. We once more urge Beijing to abide by its treaty obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
FOREIGN POLICY
Middletown Press

Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices this year

HONG KONG (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International said it will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the latest non-governmental organization to cease operations amid a crackdown on political dissent in the city. The group said its local office in Hong Kong will close...
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
AFP

Hong Kong to admit more doctors trained abroad

Hong Kong passed a new law on Thursday allowing overseas-trained doctors to practice without passing a local licensing exam, a move criticised by some who fear it will lead to less qualified medics, especially from the Chinese mainland. Doctors who graduated from those institutions and are licensed to practise abroad will be allowed to skip Hong Kong's local licensing exam, provided they agree to work in the public healthcare system for five years. hol/jta/lb
CHINA
BBC

Hong Kong passes new film censorship law

Hong Kong's legislature has passed a new law banning films deemed to violate China's national security interests, the latest blow to freedom of expression in the territory. Punishment for violating the law includes up to three years imprisonment and $130,000 (£95,000) in fines. Critics say the legislation will stifle the...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Hong Kong Is Determined to Lock Out the World

Hong Kong is intent on keeping its 7.5 million residents in and blocking almost everyone else out. In doing so, it’s moving further away from a Covid-19 exit strategy. As most of the world opens up, Hong Kong’s quarantine policy has made it close to impossible for residents to leave and reenter. Foreign employees, multinational companies and the locals that work for them are losing patience and hope. Over the weekend, a top lobbying group wrote to the financial secretary that the city’s approach risks its status as a business center.
CHINA
The Independent

China's advice to stockpile sparks speculation of Taiwan war

A seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation: Is China going to war with Taiwan?The answer is probably not — most analysts think military hostilities are not imminent — but the posts on social media show the possibility is on people’s minds and drew out a flurry of war-mongering comments. Taiwan is a self-governing island of 24 million people China regards as a renegade province that should come under its rule. Tensions have risen sharply recently, with China sending a growing number of warplanes...
CHINA
AFP

Europe "standing" with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect."
POLITICS
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

Amnesty from Hong Kong: ‘Democracy is in rapid decline’

Amnesty has been in Hong Kong for decades. From the city-state, the organization kept an eye on China, because they had not been allowed in there for years. Now they are leaving Hong Kong voluntarily. Amnesty will not be expelled from the country, but rapid changes are forcing them to choose.
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Civil society in retreat in Hong Kong

Amnesty International announced on Monday it would close its Hong Kong offices. It’s just one of the dozens of groups that have been forced to disband since Hong Kong introduced a national security law last year. CF Fan, an independent labor activist in Hong Kong, talks with The World’s Carol Hills.
ADVOCACY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
AFP

Duterte orders military to bypass vaccine 'gridlock'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered military and police to airlift Covid-19 vaccines across the country's provinces to bypass "gridlocks" in jab distribution that he blamed on local governments. While nearly 90 percent of adults in the capital region are fully vaccinated, only about 35 percent of adults in the country have had both jabs. "(Supplies) will no longer pass through the provincial government because that would be another gridlock," Duterte said in a meeting with pandemic advisers on Tuesday that was broadcast Wednesday. Duterte has leaned heavily on the armed services to fight the pandemic. They enforced one of the world's most severe lockdowns and transported medical supplies across the country and internationally.
HEALTH
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

French officials vent fury over Australian leak of Macron text message

Elysée officials have expressed fury at the decision of Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to leak a private text message from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as the diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. “Confidence has been completely shattered,” a close adviser to Macron told French media on Tuesday....
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
PROTESTS
Screendaily

AFM 2021: Hong Kong and China hot projects

The latest projects from Hong Kong include action dramas from the likes of Soi Cheang, Herman Yau, Oxide Pang and Danny Pang, while Chinese titles include a remake of Japanese classic Hachiko Monogatari. 160 Years Old. Dir. Yan Bing. Set in the steamy southern Chinese province of Guangdong, this drama...
MOVIES

