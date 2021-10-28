Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

Nikolay Dinev, 34, has worked as a coal miner for 12 years but now faces an uncertain future as an EU-wide exit from coal is being discussed at the UN's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. "It will be a disaster... The closure is inevitable," Dinev told AFP on the outskirts of the Maritsa East complex in central Bulgaria. Bulgaria -- which joined the EU in 2007 but remains one of the bloc's poorest and also one of the most coal-dependent countries -- had long refrained from setting a deadline to end electricity production from coal. But the government announced last month that it would propose 2038 or 2040 as possible end dates as part of its engagements under the European Green Deal.

