Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

"We have 340 sunny days per year," Georgia Mouskou said, as sunlight streamed through her windows. "But we're still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus."
Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou says she wants to "rent a plot" to install solar panels.
Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the east Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option.
In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, according to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC).
