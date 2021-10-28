CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

JPMorgan and UBS explain why now is the time to buy auto stocks

By Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flag with the logo of the Mercedes-Benz brand,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Avis short-squeeze prompts double downgrade from JPMorgan even as fundamentals 'strongest they have ever been'

Avis stock's short-squeeze on Tuesday prompted JPMorgan to re-evaluate its risk/reward profile. JPMorgan double-downgraded Avis to "Underweight" in a Wednesday note despite its strong fundamentals. "Significantly raise price target to $225 but still see downside to now much higher share price," JPMorgan said. A short-squeeze in Avis Budget Group on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Jpmorgan#Stocks#Daimler Ag#Now Is The Time#Mercedes Benz#Mercedes Benz Ag
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why a "Basket Approach" to Buying Stocks Is a Great Strategy

There's no secret formula for creating a winning stock portfolio. Some investors have more time, more first-hand experience, and a knack for understanding business models. These people are probably more suited than most to have a smaller portfolio of stocks -- companies carefully selected for their merits. But other investors can still win by diversifying across several companies in the same industry. This is sometimes called the "basket approach" to investing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Ford stock rallies after move to buyback up to $5 billion of higher-yield debt

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto maker said it launched a tender offer to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of higher-yielding debt. The tender offer is for debt including the 9.000% securities due April 2025 and the 9.625% securities due April 2030. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year Treasury notes closed at 1.19% on Wednesday while the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.60%. Ford's senior unsecured debt is rated Ba2 at Moody's, which is two notches below investment-grade status. Separately, the company and its Ford Motor Credit Co. financing subsidiary introduce its sustainable financing framework, which focuses on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability -- it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler. The stock has soared 112.0% year to date through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 34.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Big pharma stocks have had an off year in 2021. Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb offer investors enormous yields at attractive valuations. Dividend stocks are always a rock-solid choice as an investing vehicle. Companies that pay dividends are generally proven commodities in their respective fields, they typically have strong positive free cash flows, and these types of equities allow investors to take advantage of the power of compounding -- via dividend reinvestment plans -- to magnify returns over the long-term.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Now a Good Time to Buy PayPal Stock?

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently confirmed that it would not be acquiring Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) after headlines were buzzing that the fintech giant might acquire the social media stock. While short-lived, the news caught investors' attention, and generated plenty of discussion about the potential benefits and drawbacks if the deal were to go through.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Services Stocks?

The rise in the price of oil is giving investors hope for better days for the sector. The industry is headed for a medium-term upswing in investment after years of underinvestment. Oil exploration and production companies may be a better investment than oil services companies over the long term. The...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Tech Stocks To Watch

When looking for the top tech stocks in the stock market right now, investors are spoilt for choices. It all depends on what you believe will be the dominant tech that would shape the future. Whether it is a cloud computing company such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) or an electric vehicle company such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), they all heavily rely on the intricacies of technology to improve their products and offerings. Given how reliant we are on technology today, it would be a safe assumption that this trend would likely continue.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy