What’s Missing Here? A Fragmentary, Lyric Essay About Fragmentary, Lyric Essays

For years, my mother always asked me the same question: “Do you know how much you are loved?” And for years, I always perceived this as her coddling me. I did not think of her doting affection as anything more than the unconditional attachment of parents to their kids. But I see it differently now. I see this as not just maternal endearment, but also the poetic power of Black love. A love richly expressive and deeply devoted. Like the kind depicted in a scene from When They See Us, a Netflix docuseries about the Exonerated Five. In the film, Antron McCray — a falsely accused and newly imprisoned Black boy — tells his mother that he feels the nation’s hate weighing on his shoulders. The mother, Linda McCray, replies with fierce conviction: “I love you enough to make up for everybody.” It is a wide-ranging love, encompassing the kind seen brimming in Nikki Giovanni’s 1971 conversation with fellow writer James Baldwin in which the luminaries ponder race and responsibility as they gaze and smile at each other with enough warmth to counter all the cruelty of an anti-Black world. This love, a distinctly and beautifully Black love, is what nurtures me. And it is this love that keeps my community alive.

