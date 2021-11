Good morning, and welcome to the Indy Environment newsletter. The 2021 United Nations Climate Conference, known as COP26, began this week. Across the world, policymakers and activists are looking to the conference in Glasgow as a make-or-break moment for addressing the climate crisis. Last month, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry referred to the talks as the “last best hope” to avert the most extreme impacts of climate change. But there remain significant roadblocks at home and abroad. And even though global leaders have been meeting for years, scientists say deeper short-term emission cuts are needed to slow warming.

