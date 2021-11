I lived in Kyōto in 2008 and 2009 and have visited the city as often as possible since then. I have never felt at home there, unlike certain Westerners who, from the very start, view Japan as a natural home, their heart’s native land. I’m not particularly erudite when it comes to Japanese culture or history, I don’t speak the language, I even feel somewhat reticent about exploring its mysteries. I’ve lived there, and when I go back there, I’m like a woman who’s in love with a stranger yet remains indifferent to the reasons for her love, eager only to experience it; or perhaps she sees the ties that bind that love to her—esthetic bedazzlement, spiritual complicity, the sense of a world newly enchanted—without feeling the need to know anything more about it, only to bear witness.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO