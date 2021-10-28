CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOVIES: Dune - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune was my most anticipated film of 2021 for quite some time – Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, one of the ultimate science fiction classics in a bid to turn around the film from the messy but still somewhat enjoyable 1984 film from David Lynch that ended up being so...

www.spoilertv.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Dune: Part One Theatrical Review

In 1965, American author Frank Herbert published a science fiction novel entitled Dune. The book tells of a futuristic world where noble families vie for the right to govern a desert world called Arrakis. The harsh and unforgiving terrain coupled with the presence of giant sandworms would probably make anyone wonder why the noble houses would want to oversee the planet. However, the sand is entwined with mélange, also known as "spice"; a substance that prolongs life, provides extreme intelligence and, perhaps most importantly, allows people to travel faster than light. Hence, the fight to control Arrakis is constant.
MOVIES
Cine Vue

Film Review: Dune

Following up the near-universal acclaim of his Blade Runner sequel, director Denis Villeneuve returns to the big screen with his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic. Grander in scope than any of Villeneuve’s work yet, Dune is proper, ambitious blockbuster filmmaking for grown-ups. Among the four-quadrant, brightly-lit Black Widows,...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Dune Review: The Story Must Flow

Before I get into the review of the new film, Dune, I feel like some context is in order. Dune is and always will be my favorite book. My former brother-in-law turned me on to it in the mid-80s, and I’ve read the first book more times than any other in my 48 years on this planet. I spent my teen years devouring it annually and even own a hardcover first edition (the Chilton version). So, when this film was announced, directed by Denis Villeneuve, a man I consider the best filmmaker working today, I was excited. I was not disappointed by what was on screen, but as a fan, the ending left me with a sense of trepidation. I’ll get to that later.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Last Duel - Review

The Last Duel is a big, grand historical epic from Ridley Scott – whose lengthy career has given us many hits or misses – having defined both the horror and the sci-fi genre in the same film with Alien right the way up to delivering morbidly dull dramas like All the Money in the World and flat out disasters like Exodus: Gods and Kings, the way on which this film was going to fall was basically unknown going in. Its big asset for it – aside from its lavishly expensive production that makes you feel like you’re treading in the grit of the middle ages with the characters – its A-List cast, the central trio of Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer are excellent, but the film falls apart with its epic length – at almost three hours long, it feels more repetitive than necessary to tell the same story through the perspective of three different characters, meaning that it doesn’t really get going until the last act, too eager to get where it’s going and not spending significant time with any of the respective scenes.
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Dune

FEYD-RAUTHA: All I can see is an Atreides that I want to kill. Brief Plot Synopsis: Intergalactic noble house seeks to spice up its life. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 4 Thumpers out of 5. Tagline: "Beyond fear, destiny awaits." Better Tagline: "I don't like sand. It's...
HOUSTON, TX
merrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

The Last Duel (now showing in theatres) Rated a hard R for language, violence, bloodshed, sexual situations, and rape. The Last Duel, the latest film by Ridley Scott, arguably the greatest director of our times, is loosely based on the last state-sanctioned duel-to-the-death in France in 1386 between Jean de Carrouges, played by a scowling Matt Damon (from about a million movies we have all seen), and Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver (Emo Sith from the Star Wars saga), over the accusation of the rape of Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite.
MOVIES
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Uncharted Movie Trailer Reaction & Dune Review

In this episode of ComicBook Nation we react to the new Uncharted movie trailer and Marvel's Eternals reactions, review Dune (2021), recap DC FanDome's highlights, and look at Halloween season TV like Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer and Netflix's You Season 3. PLUS: our show is now...
MOVIES
localsyr.com

Brian Miller Reviews “Dune”

Film and TV Critic Brian Miller shares his thoughts on the new movie Dune. The film features a cast stacked with an iconic ensemble, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and more!. Dune is available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max, only on the Ad-Free plan.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: The French Dispatch

At this point, I feel like I can write a biography of Wes Anderson, but not because I’ve read everything that’s been written about him. It’s because his films, all works of supreme nostalgia, affection, curiosity, and obsession, paint such a vivid picture of his childhood. Through The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom, it’s clear that his parents were intellectuals, that there was always plenty to read and talk about around the dinner table, that there was a fusty vacation house where the family summered, a spare closet teeming with board games, and that he attended tennis camp or was a Cub Scout, or both. Through The Life Aquatic, we know that young Wes had a fascination with underwater adventure and Jacques Cousteau. Through Rushmore, we can glean that he was encouraged to stage elaborate plays and home movies. And now, with The French Dispatch, we can assume that there were coffee tables fanned with issues of The New Yorker.
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Lantern

Movie review: ‘Dune’ pushes the boundaries for science fiction on the big screen

Director Denis Villeneuve officially accomplished what several have attempted: adapting Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel “Dune” into a successful major motion picture. For many people, “Dune” has been the most anticipated film of the last decade, and despite being delayed time and time again, it delivered big. Thanks to...
SCIENCE
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS, Oct. 28: 'Antlers,' 'Last Night in Soho,’ 'Dune,' ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Our heroine in “Antlers” is Julia (Keri Russell), who has returned home to Oregon to live with her brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, after the death of their abusive father (a subplot that’s provocatively presented and then abruptly dropped). As a teacher at the local elementary school, she takes a special interest in one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), a bullied boy who is seemingly suffering from neglect. Lucas writes terrifying fairy tales with accompanying illustrations, depicting the harrowing lives of Big Wolf, Middle Wolf and Little Wolf.
MOVIES
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Practical Magic”

Nothing says Halloween more than spooky movies, so get into the “spirit” by watching a fall movie classic! “Practical Magic” perfectly mixes drama, camp, and most importantly, magic. The film introduces the audience to two sisters, Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), who come from a family of...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Josh Brolin Movies And How To Watch Them

For the past nearly 40 years, the best Josh Brolin movies have been those that have allowed the second-generation actor to show off his dynamic and versatile acting skills, charm, and all-around likability. No matter if he’s playing a teenage heartthrob in The Goonies, the Mad Titan himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or an everyman who find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time in No Country For Old Men, Brolin continues to be one of the most exciting names in show business. Below is a rather extensive list of more than a dozen offerings. And yes, that includes all you need to know about how to watch Dune streaming.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Halloween Kills - Review

Halloween Kills succeeds in eliminating all the goodwill that the 2018 reboot had - that was a smart, intelligent take on the Halloween franchise but David Gordon Green runs it into the ground with a rinse-repeat structure that sets the franchise back years - Halloween Kills acts only as a feature-length trailer for Halloween Ends and fails to do anything interesting with the franchise, there are no surprise scares, little in the way of creative kills (most of them heavily spoiled by the film’s aggressive marketing campaign) - and if a horror film's main aim was to shock you then this film does the exact opposite and left me feeling completely bored by the end of its mercifully brief runtime - I turned up 10 minutes early and should have listened to those who warned me that was the perfect time to leave.
MOVIES

