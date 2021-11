It wasn’t long ago that I realized I kind of missed trick-or-treating. I had never hated it, per se — it was just that I could never come up with a good costume, there was always that one house with a non-PG murder scene, and after a few days, I’d find my mom feeding my candy stash to someone else’s kids anyway. But when anticipating this year’s Halloween, I found there was something to miss about those nights when the sidewalks were crowded with children and laughter and shouts, and obliging strangers opened the door briefly in succession to grant candy to smiling faces.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO