Books & Literature

Novels and the News: Amitava Kumar with Robert Boynton, Francine Prose, and Parul Sehgal

By The Virtual Book Channel
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenlight hosts writer and journalist Amitava Kumar for a special panel discussion in honor of his newest novel, A Time Outside This Time. Kumar channels Orwell in a metafictional narrative that follows professor and author Satya in writing a new novel, Enemies of the People, about the lies we tell ourselves...

lithub.com

Literary Hub

Tananarive Due on Reinventing Black Horror

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Tananarive Due about her latest novel, The Between, out now in paperback from Harper Perennial. Tananarive Due: I was really fortunate a couple of years ago to be approached by the producers who had just placed a documentary called Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror at Shudder … the streaming horror network, for people who aren’t familiar. It was Shudder’s first original documentary, and I was approached … ironically, I don’t think because I was an author of black horror, but because I was teaching black horror at UCLA. I teach a class called The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival and the Black Horror Aesthetic. So I always make the joke that I got famous as a teacher more so then as an author. It really never even came up in the interviews. They didn’t even ask me to mention anything I’ve written, and I’ve written several black horror novels. Most of it was sort of commentary on cinematic horror and the unfortunate tropes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Goosebumps titles for today’s biggest books.

It’s Halloween weekend—time for two powerful concepts: outfits and mischief. The outgoing among us might go out and play some tricks; the more introverted might stay inside and read the unofficial book series of Halloween, Goosebumps. But if you don’t have The Werewolf of Fever Swamp or Night of the Giant Everything on hand, you can always give your regular reading an All Hallows Eve-themed twist. To assist you in your Halloween pursuits, I’ve retitled a few of today’s biggest novels in the style of Goosebumps, so no matter what you read this weekend, you’ll be doing it in the Halloween spirit:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Paul Auster on One of the Most Astonishing War Stories in American Literature

On the last day of October 1895, a letter was sent to Stephen Crane by the corresponding editor of The Youth’s Companion inviting him to submit work to the magazine: “In common with the rest of mankind we have been reading The Red Badge of Courage and other war stories by you… and feel a strong desire to have some of your tales.” Advertising itself as “an illustrated Family Paper,” the Companion was a national institution with an immense readership that began its life in 1827 and remained on the American scene for more than 100 years. Never more popular than in the 1890s, it published work by every important writer from Mark Twain to Booker T. Washington, and, as the corresponding editor pointed out in his letter to Crane, “the substantial recognition which the Companion gives to authors is not surpassed in any American periodical.” On top of that, it paid well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“This confusion is both tragic and unfair.” Donna Tartt thinks you’re reading too much into it.

Today, The New Yorker published a profile of the late Bennington College classics professor Claude Fredericks, who you may know primarily as the inspiration for enigmatic Hampden College classics professor Julian Morrow in Donna Tartt’s The Secret History—especially if you’ve been listening to Lili Anolik’s controversial podcast. In what a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
New York State
Literary Hub

Tom McCarthy on the Supreme Beauty of Edouard Glissant’s The Poetics of Relation

“All we do in the 20th century,” Roland Barthes once claimed, “is repeat Mallarmé—but as long as it’s Mallarmé we’re repeating, we’re doing the right thing.”We, here, is shorthand for a long-tailed literary (or more widely cultural) avant-garde; and Barthes is, of course, right. From Joyce to Duchamp, Cage to Kristeva to Acker, the legacy of the symbolist poet and general thinker of aesthetics is writ large, in shared obsessions with chance and contingency, with constellation and catastrophe, abysses, gaps and pauses, silences, spaces-between. Mallarmé’s grandest, most ambitious work was the almost unparsible Un Coup de Des, whose words, tumbling and cascading across the “gulf” of the page’s gutter, narrate the “eternal circumstances” of a shipwreck in the middle of which a pair of dice are (or more precisely, are not—yet) cast.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Caitlin Rother on Always Wanting to Tell the Truth

Authors in the Tent is a filmed series of interviews with established and emerging authors conducted in a tent Ona Russell purchased during the pandemic. Inspired by Boccaccio’s Decameron and the 1001 Arabian Nights, the tent—elemental, ancient, and ubiquitous—serves as a magical backdrop for literary conversation. In the first episode...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Amitava Kumar
Person
Francine Prose
Literary Hub

And the winner of the 2021 Booker Prize is . . .

First, we had the Booker Dozen. Then, we had the shortlist. And now, at last, in a (live, socially distanced) ceremony hosted by Samira Ahmed and broadcast live by the BBC, the winner of the 2021 Booker Prize has been announced. Congratulations to:. Looks like the bookies were right again....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jung Yun on Exploring the Tensions Between “Insiders” and “Outsiders” in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Joce talks with Jung Yun about her novel, O Beautiful, which out now from St. Martin’s Press. Joce: I feel like everything that you said there really plays into this long-running theme in O Beautiful of newcomers versus old timers, or insiders versus outsiders in the stories that they tell in the book. And I’m curious, what ways did you want to explore those themes in O Beautiful?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#New Journalism#The New Yorker#Greenlight Bookstore#Greenlightbklyn
Literary Hub

Deep Vellum will relaunch the Dalkey Archive this April.

Some good news: as Publishers Weekly reports, Deep Vellum Publishing will relaunch the Dalkey Archive in April 2022. Deep Vellum acquired Dalkey Archive Press in November 2020, and continued to run Dalkey Archive as a distinct imprint; since the purchase, Dalkey Archive has continued to publish books. But the 2022 Dalkey Archive relaunch, as they told Publishers Weekly, is a “restructure and rebrand”: it will include a collection of reissued backlist books, as well as new frontlist fiction titles. The Dalkey Scholarly Series, launched in 1992, will also continue with Steve Spalding’s Minuit and Robert Von Hallberg’s Monogamy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are 252 books by Native and Indigenous writers that Elissa Washuta thinks you should read.

Elissa Washuta, author of White Magic, My Body Is a Book of Rules, and Starvation Mode, has compiled an “in-progress, reverse-chronological” list of books by Native and Indigenous writers. The list, as Washuta says, is “neither exhaustive or exclusive”; it currently features 252 books, including those by N. Scott Momaday, Zitkála-Sá, Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo, Linda Hogan, and Margaret Verble.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

5 mystical transformations in literature.

Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us. The leaves have died off. The pumpkins have been carved, the jack-o’-lanterns lit. The candy has been bought (and eaten, oops, and re-bought for distribution to the children). And hopefully you, dear reader, have thought a little bit about your costume for this weekend. Personally, the older I get, the more I look forward to dressing up. Why shouldn’t we? Our paths and personalities grow more set in stone with every passing year, and this is one bright day where we get to be someone totally different. It’s special, don’t you think, when a person becomes utterly transformed? A kind of magic has to take hold. Perhaps that’s why I’m very drawn to stories in which such a shift transpires. There is certainly no shortage of these sorts of tales in mythology. For today’s spooky season reading, I give you a list of mystical transformations in recent literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Virtual Book Events Worth Streaming This Month

Pamela Paul in conversation with Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Pamela Paul celebrates the launch of her new essay collection, 100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet, in a conversation about the pre-Internet age with Taffy Brodesser-Akner. (Free; register here.) Cixin Liu in conversation with Emily Xueni Jin. Monday, November 1, 7:00 pm...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Literary Hub

Shabby, Domestic Comedy? Grown Up Holden Caulfield? Read This Early Review of John Updike’s Rabbit, Run

Today marks the 61st publication anniversary of Rabbit, Run, and therefore the public unveiling of John Updike’s most famous character: Harry “Rabbit” Angstrom—the malcontented middle-class everyman who would follow his creator through five books over the next fifty years. To mark the occasion, here’s one of the very first reviews...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“The Way the Tides”

Less gender; other days overwhelm. The preceding is from the Freeman’s channel at Literary Hub, which features excerpts from the print editions of Freeman’s, along with supplementary writing from contributors past, present and future. The latest issue of Freeman’s, a special edition gathered around the theme of change, features work by Joshua Bennett, Sandra Cisneros, Lauren Groff, Sayaka Murata and Ocean Vuong among others, is available now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

One of the decade’s most censored books has been renamed to support its trans heroine.

Alex Gino’s children’s novel George, about a transgender girl who wants to play Charlotte in her fourth grade production of Charlotte’s Web, has won a Stonewall Book Award, a Children’s Choice book award, and a Lambda Literary Award, and is also one of the decade’s most challenged books. Now, six years after its original publication, the novel is being renamed Melissa, in order to spotlight the name the main character has chosen for herself. The text of the novel will remain the same.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lareviewofbooks.org

Of Possums and Pomposity: T. S. Eliot’s “Complete Prose”

IN 1946, while visiting the United States and, it’s said, a long-ago paramour, T. S. Eliot recorded his long poem The Waste Land (1922) for the Library of Congress. His voice is wispy, frail, high-pitched, his pronunciation an exaggerated British English: “April,” he intones in the opening line, “is the crue-ell-est month.” Granted that he had been living in England for 32 years, the accent is odd, all the more so because his contemporary and sometime champion Ezra Pound, who was an expatriate for even longer, kept his flat Midwestern accent to the end of his days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

