Pittsburgh, PA

Reporter Update: Symbol Of Hate Found At Middle School

5 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

On the day Pittsburgh paused to remember the lives...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

CBS Pittsburgh

Swastika Made From Masking Tape Found At Middle School In Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – A swastika was found taped on the back of a dry erase board at Jefferson Middle School in Mt. Lebanon. It came the same day as the Pittsburgh area remembered the 11 lives lost in the antisemitic attack against the Tree of Life synagogue. It’s not the first time this has happened in the district this year. KDKA’s reporting has found at least three other occasions of this type of behavior in 2021. The latest was back in May at Lincoln Elementary School. The other two incidents were at Jefferson Middle School. District superintendent Dr. Timothy Steinhauer said there is no place for this type of behavior in school. In a statement he said: “We take incidents like this very seriously. The school administration and Mt. Lebanon Police Department are thoroughly investigating this action.” The principal has scheduled educational activities and is working with local rabbis to determine other education responses. The superintendent said anyone found responsible will face disciplinary action.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
WCNC

Rock Hill middle school reports antibullying efforts appear to be working

ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you saw a sea of orange while passing schools across the Carolinas Wednesday, it's because students and staff were taking a stand against bullying as part of Unity Day. Staff at Rawlinson Road Middle School said they've been doing antibullying efforts all October for National Bullying Prevention Month, and they believe it's working.
ROCK HILL, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Killed, Multiple Injured After School Bus, Tractor-Trailer Collide On I-79 In Butler County

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A school bus crash in Butler County claimed the lives of a teen and bus driver and sent multiple people to the hospital. According to state police, a 14-year-old girl and the 31-year-old bus driver died as a result of the crash. Dispatchers say a bus and tractor-trailer crashed on I-79 near Route 422 in Muddy Creek Township. Video from NewsChopper 2 shows that the school bus rear-ended the tractor-trailer. (Photo: NewsChopper 2) The bus was carrying students from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Beaver County near the Ohio border. The school board president says...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
WTAJ

School bus-tractor trailer crash kills bus driver, student

PROSPECT, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township. […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Aaron Scott Due In Court Tuesday After Deadly Shooting Near Northeast Philadelphia’s Lincoln High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, a man accused of a deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting is due in court. Investigators believe 21-year-old Aaron Scott shot and killed a man on Rowland Avenue two weeks ago. Gunfire also struck a teen, who was in critical condition at last check. Police say neither were the intended targets of the shooting. Scott is accused of pulling the trigger during a fight just after classes let out at Lincoln High school. He is currently being held without bail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Fight Inside Aurora Walmart Leads To Police Response

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a Walmart at an undisclosed location on Wednesday in response to a fight allegedly involving a gun. Police arrived and say they talked to those involved. They say one person had an airsoft gun. No one was hurt. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested or what started the fight.
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Faces of the Valley: Tarentum resident Christa Jones is using her voice to help others thrive

After years battling addiction and shunning attention, Christa Jones credits her recovery — and her family — for her transformation into a community activist. Jones, 43, of Tarentum works as an administrative supervisor at Allegheny Family Network, where she spends her days providing programs and education for parents of children with emotional or mental health needs. She works between offices in Natrona Heights and Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Wanted For Graffiti, Criminal Mischief Turns Himself Into Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Upper St. Clair man who was wanted by police for graffiti and criminal mischief has turned himself in. Pittsburgh Police said Tuesday morning that 23-year-old Michael Coliane turned himself in. (Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police) Coliane had been wanted for tagging the Exercise Warehouse in Bloomfield and other businesses in the East End.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Passengers Of School Bus Crash On I-79 In Butler County Recovering

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – A young student and the bus driver were killed in a crash on Tuesday on I-79 in Butler County. Overnight on Wednesday, state police released new details about the crash that left two dead and several others injured. According to police, the crash happened in Muddy...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1st Kids Under 12 Get COVID-19 Shot In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids ages 5 to 11 can get COVID-19 shots starting as soon as Wednesday. The CDC gave its final clearance late Tuesday, and some parents in our area didn’t hesitate to act fast. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to parents who snagged the first appointments at UPMC’s Children’s Community Pediatrics in Monroeville. It’s a smaller dose, but with big protection. Eight-year-old Sylvie Betler is the first child in the Pittsburgh area to get a COVID shot from UPMC. She didn’t skip a beat Wednesday. “I thought it was kind of random of a day, like a normal day, but then today,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

12-Year-Old Boy Struck By Vehicle In North Braddock

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North Braddock. It happened Monday afternoon on Electric Avenue. (Photo: KDKA) Witnesses say the 12-year-old was crossing the street on a bike when he was hit. The boy’s condition is unknown, but an officer told KDKA he was shaken up and talking about his pain. The driver stayed on scene.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Gus And YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart Is Newest Edition To Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad Display

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The beloved orange cart shaded by a colorful umbrella. Since the 1930s, it’s been a sure sign of summer in Pittsburgh. But, now, you’ll be able to see it in the winter, too. It’ll be just a little smaller though. Gus & YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart is the newest edition to another beloved Pittsburgh tradition — the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge Gus & YiaYia’s first opened on the North Side in 1934. The cart was run by Gus’s parents until Gus and his wife, Stella, took it over in 1951. The iconic stand has passed out shaved ice in a variety of flavors, along with popcorn and peanuts, to generation after generation of Pittsburghers. The tiny version of Gus & YiaYia’s will debut at the Science Center on Nov. 17. The Miniature Railroad and Village will reopen to the public on Nov. 18. The addition of Gus & YiaYia’s is sure to be fan favorite. For more information, visit their website here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

