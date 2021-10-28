Reporter Update: Symbol Of Hate Found At Middle School

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – A swastika was found taped on the back of a dry erase board at Jefferson Middle School in Mt. Lebanon. It came the same day as the Pittsburgh area remembered the 11 lives lost in the antisemitic attack against the Tree of Life synagogue. It’s not the first time this has happened in the district this year. KDKA’s reporting has found at least three other occasions of this type of behavior in 2021. The latest was back in May at Lincoln Elementary School. The other two incidents were at Jefferson Middle School. District superintendent Dr. Timothy Steinhauer said there is no place for this type of behavior in school. In a statement he said: “We take incidents like this very seriously. The school administration and Mt. Lebanon Police Department are thoroughly investigating this action.” The principal has scheduled educational activities and is working with local rabbis to determine other education responses. The superintendent said anyone found responsible will face disciplinary action.

