James Spann forecasts a cloudy Thursday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a large area of light rain across much of central Alabama early this morning, but it will end over the next couple of hours. Clouds will linger, and the high today will be in the mid 50s, about 10-15 degrees below average for early November in Alabama. Clearing begins late tonight over the northwest corner of the state and parts of the Tennessee Valley, and that could result in some spots there seeing lows in the mid 30s early Friday with frost. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows between 40 and 44 degrees.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO