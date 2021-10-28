CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Must-see events at 2021 Rhode Island Comic Con: William Shatner, Kevin Smith and more

By Andy Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — It’s back. Rhode Island Comic Con, the three-day celebration of comics and pop culture at the Rhode Island Convention Center, Dunkin Donuts Center and the Omni Providence Hotel, returns to downtown Nov. 5-7 after a COVID-forced layoff last year. It’s your chance to do everything from buying...

