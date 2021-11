I’m getting married in two months and the mother of his children is giving me hell. One day she says the kids (ages 6 and 12) can be in the wedding and the next day she says no. His son who’s six is our ring bearer and his daughter who’s 12 is a junior bride’s maid. Our relationship has become very strained because of her unwilling to get along with me. I have spent the last year planning our dream wedding and now I don’t think it’s a good idea for his children to participate. How do I tell my fiancé I don’t want his children in our wedding?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO