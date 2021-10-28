CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

By XM.com
 7 days ago

ECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its...

Fed Starts Tapering

Central banks continue to set the tone with the BOE and Norges Bank due to meet today. On BOE, the markets are pricing in a 50-60% probability of a rate hike this year. Economists are divided, but we expect them to hold back from rate hikes until next year. For...
BUSINESS
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: A rate hike or no rate hike, GBP/USD set to fall?

BOE Preview: A rate hike or no rate hike, GBP/USD set to fall?. The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to hold the key rate at 0.1% on Super Thursday. The MPC voting composition on the rate hike outlook is set to rock the pound. Technically, the 4H chart shows that GBP/USD risks further declines towards 1.3550. GBP/USD is languishing at three-week lows heading into the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’, as uncertainty looms over a potential first-rate hike since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy. Read more...
CURRENCIES
Stocks Surged, Dollar Mixed after Fed Tapering, BoE Next

US stocks surged to new records overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. Positive sentiments also continued in general in Asia. Dollar remains mixed for now and traders are probably awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report before taking a commitment. Focus will now turn to BoE rate decision, as Sterling is trading with an undertone.
STOCKS
#Inflation#Economic Recovery#Gdp#Ecb#Qe#The European Central Bank#Fed#The Atlanta Fed
Sterling Rebounds Ahead Of The BoE Interest Rate Decision

The US dollar retreated while stocks wavered after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at the range of 0% and 0.25%. The dot plot showed that the bank will have 7+ interest rates by 2024. Meanwhile, the bank also decided to start tapering its asset purchases. It reduced its monthly asset purchases by about $15 billion. The decision came shortly after data by ADP showed that the private sector added more than 500k jobs in October.
MARKETS
The Fed Is Not At The Point Yet To Consider Raising Interest Rates

Strong ADP US job growth (+571k) and an impressively strong services ISM (66.7)understandably only caused a mild rise in USD yields and the dollar as investors awaited the Fed policy announcement. The Fed as expected gave the go ahead to start tapering bond purchases by $15bn/m from this month ($10bn Treasuries; $5bn MBS). At the same time, Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed is not at the point yet to consider raising interest rates. The drivers of inflation are more persistent than expected, but the Fed still can afford to be patient. Most of the supply issues behind the current rise of inflation are still seen abating next year and there is a way to go to reach the goal of maximum employment (which, by the way, isn’t that easy to measure). At first sight, yesterday’s Fed stance can be labeled as some kind of ‘soft tapering’. We see it as more neutral as Powell didn’t aggressively push back on current market expectations for rate hikes next year. In this respect, the Fed chair sees a chance for the employment goal to be reached in the second half of next year. On markets, expectations for two rate hikes next year didn’t change. The Fed giving more weight to employment than to the inflation caused the US curve to steepen (2y +0.6 bps, 30y +6.1 bps) mainly due to higher inflation expectations. German yields were little changed except for the 30y (-2.9 bps). The dollar suffered a mild setback with DXY closing below 94 (93.85) and EUR/USD closing at 1.1612, but this morning’s price action suggests no lasting damage for the US currency. Equity markets were happy with the gradual approach. The Dow, S&P and the Nasdaq all succeeded record closes.
BUSINESS
GBP/CHF extending near term fall as BoE awaited

BOE Preview – Rate Hike Cycle to Begin?. BoE To Hike Rates, Pave Way For Big Central Banks, But Will Pound Follow?. Sterling is generally soft ahead of BoE’ rate decision. GBP/CHF broke through 1.2467 support this week and resumed the whole decline from 1.3070. For now the structure of the fall suggests that it’s corrective in nature. Hence, even in case of deeper decline, we’d expect strong support from 1.2259 to contain downside and bring rebound.
BUSINESS
Sterling Dives as BoE Refrains from Rate Hike, Yen and Franc Firm

Sterling drops sharply after BoE stands pat, disappointing those who expected a hike. Euro is currently following as the second weakest for the day. On the other hand, Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, supported by falling benchmark yields in Germany and UK. Dollar is also firm as general investor sentiment is cautious, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.
CURRENCIES
More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Emerging market currencies are headed for more trouble next year as mounting expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to quell inflation are set to keep the mighty U.S. dollar in the driving seat, a Reuters poll showed. Most emerging market currencies were forecast to weaken...
CURRENCIES
Take Five with Elliott Eisenberg, Part 2: Signaling interest rate hikes early could stave off recession

Elliot Eisenberg, the man who makes the “dismal science” of economics both entertaining and informative, makes his virtual return to Madison on Nov. 10 during State Bank of Cross Plains’ annual economic forecast. Eisenberg, of Econ70.com, home to the appropriately named GraphsandLaughs, will give his take on growth, inflation, and the global supply chain in a program tentatively titled “Growing but Slowing.” We spoke to Eisenberg by phone to get his take on the 2022 economy, and he’s cautiously optimistic.
MADISON, WI
Pound Sinks on BoE Shocker

The British pound is down sharply in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3527, down 1.14% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike.
BUSINESS
ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
Dollar Mixed as Markets Turn Cautious ahead of FOMC Tapering

Overall markets are quite mixed for now. While US indexes surged to new record highs overnight, positive sentiment was not carried forward to Asia. Major pairs and crosses are also stuck in range. It seems that traders and investors have turned into cautious mode, awaiting Fed’s tapering decision. For now, Euro and Swiss Franc are the stronger ones for the week. Aussie and Kiwi are the weaker ones despite solid job data from New Zealand. The greenback is mixed, together with Yen and Canadian.
MARKETS
Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Is Holding Below 0.7550

Dow and Dax have limited scope on the upside and could see some profit taking soon. Dow and Dax can fall from 36100 and 16000/400 respectively. Nikkei can test 30000 while Shanghai has already broken below 3500 which if sustains can drag the index to 3400 soon. Nifty ad Sensex are likely to be ranged within 17600-18000/200 and 60000-61000 respectively.
STOCKS

