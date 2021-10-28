Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

Strong ADP US job growth (+571k) and an impressively strong services ISM (66.7)understandably only caused a mild rise in USD yields and the dollar as investors awaited the Fed policy announcement. The Fed as expected gave the go ahead to start tapering bond purchases by $15bn/m from this month ($10bn Treasuries; $5bn MBS). At the same time, Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed is not at the point yet to consider raising interest rates. The drivers of inflation are more persistent than expected, but the Fed still can afford to be patient. Most of the supply issues behind the current rise of inflation are still seen abating next year and there is a way to go to reach the goal of maximum employment (which, by the way, isn’t that easy to measure). At first sight, yesterday’s Fed stance can be labeled as some kind of ‘soft tapering’. We see it as more neutral as Powell didn’t aggressively push back on current market expectations for rate hikes next year. In this respect, the Fed chair sees a chance for the employment goal to be reached in the second half of next year. On markets, expectations for two rate hikes next year didn’t change. The Fed giving more weight to employment than to the inflation caused the US curve to steepen (2y +0.6 bps, 30y +6.1 bps) mainly due to higher inflation expectations. German yields were little changed except for the 30y (-2.9 bps). The dollar suffered a mild setback with DXY closing below 94 (93.85) and EUR/USD closing at 1.1612, but this morning’s price action suggests no lasting damage for the US currency. Equity markets were happy with the gradual approach. The Dow, S&P and the Nasdaq all succeeded record closes.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO