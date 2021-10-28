Daily Technical Analysis

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe bulls still cannot prevail over the bears and, at the time of writing, the currency pair is located under the 1.1618 resistance zone. The few failed attempts at breaching the mentioned level could give the bears the necessary incentive to attack the next significant support of 1.1575. Today, the focus...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Claws Back Losses

The US dollar fell after the Federal Reserve called for patience on raising interest rates. The pair has met strong resistance at 1.1690, a previous demand zone on the daily chart that has turned into a supply one. The latest sell-off has been contained by 1.1535, near the base of the recent rebound as an oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8467; (P) 0.8490; (R1) 0.8507;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral as rebound from 0.8401 lost momentum. On the upside, break of 0.8512 will resume the rebound to 0.8656 resistance. Rejection by 55 day EMA (now at 0.8506) will retain near term bearishness. Further break of 0.8401 low will resume larger down trend from 0.9499 to 0.8276 key long term support next.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Could Struggle Near $1,780, Oil Dives

Gold price is attempting a recovery wave from the $1,760 zone. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,784 on the 4-hours chart. Crude oil price declined sharply below $82.00 support and tested $80.00. EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1620 and 1.1650. Gold Price Technical Analysis. This past...
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Near The 1.3630 Level

The British Pound failed to gain strength above 1.3800 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.3720 support to move into a short-term bearish zone. The pair also settled below the 1.3650 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends

Gold price action has been a bit messy lately, with XAU making a hard break lower then quickly rebounding. The uptrend in place since September has been choppy, but still remains intact. Adding to the congestion is the 200-day moving average. While there is some uncertainty surrounding the outlook, the...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Upward Trajectory Still Exists

Gold bulls succeeded in grabbing the $1810 resistance as demand for safe-haven assets rose after the dollar fell following data which showed a significant slowdown in US GDP growth in the third quarter. Accordingly, the US Dollar Index fell to 93.28, and the price of gold is stabilizing around the level of $1795 as of this writing, waiting for any news. Silver futures closed lower at $24.120 an ounce, while copper futures settled at $4.4385 a pound.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls remain in technical control - Nov. 1

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are higher in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls are keeping alive a price uptrend in place on the daily bar chart. They have to defend last week’s low, as a drop below that key chart support level would negate the price uptrend. The Bitcoin bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A mixed technical picture leaning with slight bearish bias

EUR/USD is leaning slightly bearish when taking into account a multi-time-frame analysis. EUR/USD 4-hour bearish structure includes the 21-EMA, resistance and tweezer tops. EUR/USD daily chart leans bullish above the dynamic support line. EUR/USD is a mixed picture across the weekly, daily and 4-hour time frames. The following is a...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Still Stronger

Since the beginning of this week's trading, the EUR/USD is still stable around the 1.1600 level, looking for catalysts to get out of the general bearish trend. The trend is supported by the strong expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates, and supported by the distinguished results of the recent US economic releases. This morning, the EUR/USD pair fell to the support level at 1.1584, near its lowest in years. Euro exchange rates will find the potential for recovery limited by the European Central Bank determined to ensure that interest rate hike expectations remain low, while studies also suggest that the single European currency is becoming increasingly sensitive to broader risk sentiment in 2021.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Is Genius Brands Stock Set For A Multi-Day Short Squeeze? A Technical Analysis

Genius Brands Internation Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) excited retail traders on Monday when it announced it will hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday to "discuss a positive business development." Rumors between some traders on Twitter swirled that the kids media company may announce it's being acquired by a larger company, with a few traders guessing Genius Brands would be a target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Technical Analysis: USD/CAD retraces to 1.23 level before foothold takes shape

USDCAD is consolidating across the 1.2300 handle after the price slipped back below the Ichimoku cloud and the simple moving averages (SMAs) over a period of one-month. The bullish bearing of the 50- and 100-day SMAs has softened, as has the negative tone of the 200-day SMA, overall signalling that the pair may adopt a more neutral form.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: AUD/USD’s bullish improvement under question

AUDUSD’s three-week upside momentum seems to be fading ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The negative bearing of the 50- and 100-day SMAs has softened, as has the bullish tone of the 200-day SMA. Overall, the SMAs are not demonstrating a definitive price trend, signalling a more neutral price trajectory.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Globalstar Stock Bounces Off Support: A Technical Analysis

Globalstar was up 4.43% at $1.65 at the close. The stock looks to be bouncing off pattern support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock has been getting pinched between higher lows and lower highs, and could see a break of either pattern support or resistance in the coming weeks.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.56; (P) 113.85; (R1) 114.24;. USD/JPY is staying in consolidation from 114.69 and Intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 114.69 will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next. Break of 113.24 will bring deeper pull back, but downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sterling Dives as BoE Refrains from Rate Hike, Yen and Franc Firm

Sterling drops sharply after BoE stands pat, disappointing those who expected a hike. Euro is currently following as the second weakest for the day. On the other hand, Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, supported by falling benchmark yields in Germany and UK. Dollar is also firm as general investor sentiment is cautious, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breaks Lower

The Australian dollar softened after a dovish RBA stressed that inflation was still too low to hike soon. The pair has met stiff selling pressure near last July’s high of 0.7550. While sentiment has turned positive from the daily chart’s perspective, an overbought RSI has made buyers cautious. The drop...
CURRENCIES

