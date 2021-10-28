CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDCAD Plummets As Divergence Between Fed And Boc Widens

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It...

kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Fed Starts Tapering

Central banks continue to set the tone with the BOE and Norges Bank due to meet today. On BOE, the markets are pricing in a 50-60% probability of a rate hike this year. Economists are divided, but we expect them to hold back from rate hikes until next year. For...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Rebounds Ahead Of The BoE Interest Rate Decision

The US dollar retreated while stocks wavered after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. As was widely expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at the range of 0% and 0.25%. The dot plot showed that the bank will have 7+ interest rates by 2024. Meanwhile, the bank also decided to start tapering its asset purchases. It reduced its monthly asset purchases by about $15 billion. The decision came shortly after data by ADP showed that the private sector added more than 500k jobs in October.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

The Fed Is Not At The Point Yet To Consider Raising Interest Rates

Strong ADP US job growth (+571k) and an impressively strong services ISM (66.7)understandably only caused a mild rise in USD yields and the dollar as investors awaited the Fed policy announcement. The Fed as expected gave the go ahead to start tapering bond purchases by $15bn/m from this month ($10bn Treasuries; $5bn MBS). At the same time, Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed is not at the point yet to consider raising interest rates. The drivers of inflation are more persistent than expected, but the Fed still can afford to be patient. Most of the supply issues behind the current rise of inflation are still seen abating next year and there is a way to go to reach the goal of maximum employment (which, by the way, isn’t that easy to measure). At first sight, yesterday’s Fed stance can be labeled as some kind of ‘soft tapering’. We see it as more neutral as Powell didn’t aggressively push back on current market expectations for rate hikes next year. In this respect, the Fed chair sees a chance for the employment goal to be reached in the second half of next year. On markets, expectations for two rate hikes next year didn’t change. The Fed giving more weight to employment than to the inflation caused the US curve to steepen (2y +0.6 bps, 30y +6.1 bps) mainly due to higher inflation expectations. German yields were little changed except for the 30y (-2.9 bps). The dollar suffered a mild setback with DXY closing below 94 (93.85) and EUR/USD closing at 1.1612, but this morning’s price action suggests no lasting damage for the US currency. Equity markets were happy with the gradual approach. The Dow, S&P and the Nasdaq all succeeded record closes.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed, Dovish, Next: BoE And OPEC Decide

Major US indices rallied to fresh record yet, again, because the tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday was rather dovish. From this month onwards, the Fed will be buying $15 billion less of treasuries and MBS, but the average American will unlikely feel the difference of the latter policy change, except from a slight pressure on mortgage rates says Bloomberg. The buying of bonds should come to an end sometime by mid-2022, but until that day, the Fed will continue expanding its balance sheet to record levels, and that will continue backing the inflation pressures, and the stock markets! So we can comfortably expect to see the record rally in US equities to extend, because a growing number of average households will be attracted to the stock markets as that’s going to be the only way to help them keeping up with inflation rising at a speed of more than 5% annually. In other words, the best way to fight against the rising diaper prices, is to buy the P&G shares, or perhaps Bitcoin.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Flatlines Within Bearish Channel Ahead Of The BoE

GBPUSD has been flatlining within the 1.3600 – 1.3700 area so far this week, unable to find enough buying traction to recoup the pullback from the down-trending channel ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting at 12:00 GMT today. On the positive side, the price seems to be rejecting...
MARKETS
FOX40

Stocks rise after Fed says it will dial back aid for economy

Stock indexes on Wall Street shrugged off a downbeat start and notched more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Surged, Dollar Mixed after Fed Tapering, BoE Next

US stocks surged to new records overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. Positive sentiments also continued in general in Asia. Dollar remains mixed for now and traders are probably awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report before taking a commitment. Focus will now turn to BoE rate decision, as Sterling is trading with an undertone.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

BOE Recap: Rates Unchanged, for Now

The Bank of England left rates unchanged at 0.1% by a vote of 7-2 as Ramsden and Saunders voted for a 15bp hike. As discussed in our BOE Preview, some had expected a possible rate hike based on recent officials’ comments, especially from BOE Governor Bailey. A 15bp hike was priced into the market. The committee also voted 6-3 to keep its bond purchase program unchanged at GBP 895 billion. However, the statement noted that it will be necessary to raise rates over coming months if data, especially jobs, is in line with forecasts. There has not been a UK jobs report since the furlough program ended on September 30th. They also noted that inflation is expected to peak at 4.8% in Q2 2022, as opposed to the previous forecast of 4.02% in Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Sinks on BoE Shocker

The British pound is down sharply in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3527, down 1.14% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets by maintaining rates at 0.10% at today’s policy meeting. There had been high expectations that the bank would raise rates by 15 basis points, but in the end, the MPC doves won this battle. The vote to keep rates on hold suggests that the bank is not in a rush to raise rates anytime soon. This may cause some head-scratching in the markets, as Governor Bailey has been sending strong signals that the bank needed to act in order to contain surging inflation, raising expectations of a rate hike at the meeting. Yet Bailey was one of the members voting against a rate hike.
BUSINESS
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NFP Preview: With Fed Policy Set, Focus Shifts to Fiscal Policy and Inflation

As regular readers know, the primary “transmission mechanism” between economic data like the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report and market movements is through central bank policy. In other words, the monthly jobs report should always be interpreted through its impact on the Fed policy. Against that backdrop, this month’s NFP report...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Decides, Tesla (TSLA Stock) Denies And Netflix (NFLX Stock) Expands To Games

The major US indices renewed record before the much-expected Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. And if there is no sign of stress across the risk markets, it’s mostly because we all think we know what will come out from today’s meeting: a gradual start of the tapering of the bond purchases program. This should be the first baby step towards a policy tightening, though it is not a tightening for now, as the Fed will continue buying bonds, and expanding its balance sheet to fresh all time highs, and never-ever-seen levels, but it will continue doing so in a less aggressive speed than the actual $120 billion worth of bonds and mortgage-backed securities that it has been buying so far.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Firms Pre-FOMC

The pre-FOMC jostling continues with the US dollar rising overnight, despite US yields heading slightly lower. The dollar index rose 0.24% to 94.10, easing slightly to 94.07 in Asia. With a pile of US data to come before the FOMC later, I expect the index to trade in a choppy 93.80 to 94.20 range. A USD 15 bio per month Fed taper looks to be priced in now and the greenback could fall if the FOMC announces that and stubbornly clings on to their transitory inflation and 2023 hiking path. A higher monthly taper could frighten markets though and see US yields and the US dollar move sharply higher. It is very much a binary outcome tonight.
BUSINESS

