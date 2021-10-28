CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Would Accelerate Lower On Expected ECB’s Dovish Stance

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro ticks higher in early European trading on Thursday but remains in a directionless mode for the third consecutive day, as markets await today’s ECB policy meeting and US Q3 GDP data for fresh direction signals. The central bank is expected to stay on hold...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Stocks Surged, Dollar Mixed after Fed Tapering, BoE Next

US stocks surged to new records overnight despite Fed’s tapering announcement. Positive sentiments also continued in general in Asia. Dollar remains mixed for now and traders are probably awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report before taking a commitment. Focus will now turn to BoE rate decision, as Sterling is trading with an undertone.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Claws Back Losses

The US dollar fell after the Federal Reserve called for patience on raising interest rates. The pair has met strong resistance at 1.1690, a previous demand zone on the daily chart that has turned into a supply one. The latest sell-off has been contained by 1.1535, near the base of the recent rebound as an oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sterling Dives as BoE Refrains from Rate Hike, Yen and Franc Firm

Sterling drops sharply after BoE stands pat, disappointing those who expected a hike. Euro is currently following as the second weakest for the day. On the other hand, Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, supported by falling benchmark yields in Germany and UK. Dollar is also firm as general investor sentiment is cautious, awaiting tomorrow’s non-farm payroll report.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after testing the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1542. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1606. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dovish ECB and upcoming Fed hints at a bearish extension

ECB President Lagarde said not to expect the conditions for a rate hike will be satisfied in 2022. The US ADP survey beat expectations ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. EUR/USD holds within familiar levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading below...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1565; (P) 1.1589; (R1) 1.1603;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1523 will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. However, firm break of 1.1691 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, towards 1.1908 resistance.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US Dollar Firms Pre-FOMC

The pre-FOMC jostling continues with the US dollar rising overnight, despite US yields heading slightly lower. The dollar index rose 0.24% to 94.10, easing slightly to 94.07 in Asia. With a pile of US data to come before the FOMC later, I expect the index to trade in a choppy 93.80 to 94.20 range. A USD 15 bio per month Fed taper looks to be priced in now and the greenback could fall if the FOMC announces that and stubbornly clings on to their transitory inflation and 2023 hiking path. A higher monthly taper could frighten markets though and see US yields and the US dollar move sharply higher. It is very much a binary outcome tonight.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed in focus

EUR/USD holds lower ground, retreats from intraday high of late. Downbeat PMIs weighed on Euro the previous day, USD consolidates gains on Wednesday. Fed has comparatively fewer reasons than ECB to defend bond buying. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI and Factory Orders are important too. EUR/USD remains indecisive...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Support At 1.1495 Is Key

Investors yesterday had all the time in the world to asses today’s Fed meeting and the early month US data (ADPlabour report, non-manufacturing ISM and payrolls) given the empty eco calendar. Such a set-up mostly suggests technical trading. The US yield curve bull steepened with the 2y yield declining 4.9 bps and the 30y rising 0.1 bp, but the period between the end of tapering and the lift-off of rate hikes remains as source of debate. The repositioning on EMU yield markets was more impressive. The German 10y and 10y swap rates recently extensively tested the post-corona tops at -0.07% and 0.30%/0.32% respectively. The ST dynamics between real yields and inflation expectations often showed pronounced, even erratic-like swings. A break higher didn’t occur with the ECB still in wait-and-see mode. German yields dropped 5.7 bps (2y) to 7.4 bp (5y), with the very long end again the exception (+0.6 bps). Both inflation expectations and real yields eased, with the first taking the lead. The German/EMU swap yields last week easily recaptured a steep uptrend channel after a first setback. This probably won’t be that easy after yesterday’s decline. The correction in core yields also eased pressure on peripheral markets with the Italian spread narrowing by 8 bps. The moves in equities and FX again were much more modest. US equites extended their trip into record territory even as gains were modest (0.3%-0.4%). European indices traded mixed near recent cycle tops. After a soft start, the dollar regained ground despite the risk-on. USD/JPY closed little changed (113.96). EUR/USD failed to hold north of the 1.16 handle (close 1.1579). Sterling remains in correction modus (EUR/GBP close at 0.8506).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 03 Nov 2021 00:20GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1692 - Last week's high (Thur). 1.1565 - Mon's NZ high (now sup). 1.1525 - Oct's 14-month low (12th). EUR/USD - 1.1577.. Although euro met renewed buying at Asian open n rose marginally abv Mon's 1.0609 high to 1.1613, profit-taking knocked price to 1.1587 in Asia n the pair later fell to session lows of 1.1576 in NY on usd's strength.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Hang About in Same Range

The euro initially tried to push a little higher on Tuesday, but as you can see, has struggled to stay above the 1.16 level. Nonetheless, this is a market that has been slicing through this region often enough to perhaps kill off any type of psychological importance. Regardless, this is a market that I think more than anything else is trying to find its footing. The European economic numbers have been rising in its favor for a while now, but not quite enough to leave the United States behind.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3589; (P) 1.3631; (R1) 1.3657; …. GBP/USD’s from 1.3833 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 1.3410. Break there will resume larger decline from 1.4280. On the upside, though, break of 1.3708 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3833 resistance again.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

Although the single European currency recovered some of its losses against the U.S. dollar, at the time of writing it is trading below the resistance of 1.1589 once again. It is possible that we will see a consolidation around this level as today investors’ focus will fall on the announcement of the unemployment rate data for the Euro area (10:00 GMT), the ADP non-farm employment change data (12:15 GMT) and, finally the most expected data for this week – the announcement of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision (18:00 GMT). The variety of economic news scheduled for today could lead to an increased volatility and could determine the future of the currency pair.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EURUSD is steadying after settling 0.23% lower in the previous session. Weak Eurozone manufacturing PMI hit the euro. The data revealed that factory activity slowed to an 8-month low. Today all eyes are on the Fed. The US central bank is expected to taper bond purchases. Investors will be more...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Mixed as Markets Turn Cautious ahead of FOMC Tapering

Overall markets are quite mixed for now. While US indexes surged to new record highs overnight, positive sentiment was not carried forward to Asia. Major pairs and crosses are also stuck in range. It seems that traders and investors have turned into cautious mode, awaiting Fed’s tapering decision. For now, Euro and Swiss Franc are the stronger ones for the week. Aussie and Kiwi are the weaker ones despite solid job data from New Zealand. The greenback is mixed, together with Yen and Canadian.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar and Forex Arena Steady ahead of FOMC Decision

ADP Non-Farm Employment, US ISM Services PMI and Fed at centre stage. Today’s key highlight is the FOMC decision scheduled for 18:00 GMT, which is expected to reveal that the Fed will begin tightening its asset purchases of its monthly $120Bln bond program, as well as when it possibly will be pulling the taper trigger.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Edges Higher ahead of FOMC

The British pound has edged higher in the Wednesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3644, up 0.22% on the day. The FOMC holds a key policy meeting later today, with the Fed widely expected to press the taper trigger and scale back its USD 120 billion/mth bond purchase program. The magic question which will be answered shortly is how far will the Fed go? The markets are expecting a trim of USD 15 billion/mth, and anything else could shake up the US dollar. A smaller taper would be considered a dovish move and would weigh on the greenback, while a larger reduction would make the equity markets nervous and put upward pressure on the US dollar.
MARKETS

