AUDUSD Stuck Around 0.7500, But Bias Still Positive

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUDUSD keeps fighting for a decisive close above the 0.7500 level for the second consecutive week, despite setting a foothold near the 0.7460 number. The recent fruitless bullish attempts suggest buying forces are fizzling out, with the MACD and the RSI somewhat endorsing that view as the former is rising at...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

GBPUSD Flatlines Within Bearish Channel Ahead Of The BoE

GBPUSD has been flatlining within the 1.3600 – 1.3700 area so far this week, unable to find enough buying traction to recoup the pullback from the down-trending channel ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting at 12:00 GMT today. On the positive side, the price seems to be rejecting...
actionforex.com

USDJPY Constrained Below 114.00 Ahead Of FOMC Policy Decision

USDJPY has been constrained between the support-turned-resistance trendline and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) over the past week, unable to clearly close above the 114.00 level ahead of the FOMC policy announcement. The upward slope in the shorter-term SMAs is endorsing the bullish market structure from September’s lows, but...
actionforex.com

Gold Plunges Below Supportive Trendline

Gold slid aggressively below the ascending trendline in the four-hour chart on Wednesday, signalling more negative sessions ahead. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,833 – 1,722 downleg at 1, 777 is also positioned in the same region, making any violation important to watch. With the RSI extending its downtrend...
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish bias while below 156.50, key support around 155.50

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Falters Around 158 Level But Upside Still Intact

GBPJPY is consolidating across the 156.00 mark that is the upper part of a support barrier moulded by the highs reached at the end of May until the later part of June. The simple moving averages are sponsoring the positive structure, while a further extension of the 50-day SMA above the 100-day SMA could boost advances in the pair.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off monthly support towards 0.7500

AUD/USD snaps two-day losses, refreshes intraday top of late. Firmer MACD, strong RSI add to the bullish bias. Convergence of 200-DMA, three-month-old resistance line becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls. AUD/USD again rebounds from a monthly support line, snapping a two-day downtrend while refreshing the daily high...
actionforex.com

AUDUSD’s Bullish Improvement Under Question

AUDUSD’s three-week upside momentum seems to be fading ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The negative bearing of the 50- and 100-day SMAs has softened, while the 200-day SMA is hovering. Overall, the SMAs are not demonstrating a definitive price trend, signalling a more neutral price trajectory. The...
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Buyers Incapable Of Dismissing Bearish Trajectory

GBPJPY’s decline may have recently taken a breather but bearish signals suggest the pair’s downward path may resume in the near-term. While the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) remains an upside defence for the positive structure, the slowing incline of the 100-period SMA and the fresh bearish crossover of it by the 50-period SMA, are hints that the bearish trend is gaining pace again.
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2377; (P) 1.2401; (R1) 1.2434; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.2286 is still extending. Outlook is unchanged that in case of stronger recovery, upside should be limited by 1.2497 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.2286 will resume the fall from 1.2947 to 161.8% projection of 1.2947 to 1.2492 from 1.2894 at 1.2158 next. However, firm break of 1.2497 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7500 mark, lacks follow-through

AUD/USD edged lower for the second successive day on Monday amid a modest USD strength. The downside remains cushioned ahead of the key central bank events – RBA/FOMC meetings. The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from the early European session lows and was last seen trading with only...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Claws Back Losses

The US dollar fell after the Federal Reserve called for patience on raising interest rates. The pair has met strong resistance at 1.1690, a previous demand zone on the daily chart that has turned into a supply one. The latest sell-off has been contained by 1.1535, near the base of the recent rebound as an oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing 0.7500 ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is testing the waters in the 0.75 area. Weekly resistance is a conundrum for the bulls at this juncture. AUD/USD is on the verge of a break of 0.75 psychological resistance, but the longer-term time frames are less than favourable given the amount of weekly resistance ahead. Meanwhile, the...
actionforex.com

USD/NOK Getting Knocked Around

There are many variables in play this week which already have USD/NOK up 1.5% this week. Let’s look at a few of them and see what else there is to watch this week that can move USD/NOK:. FOMC:The US Fed meets on Wednesday to discuss whether now is the time...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3589; (P) 1.3631; (R1) 1.3657; …. GBP/USD’s from 1.3833 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 1.3410. Break there will resume larger decline from 1.4280. On the upside, though, break of 1.3708 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3833 resistance again.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7389; (P) 0.7460; (R1) 0.7500;. Break of 0.7452 support suggests that short term topping at 0.7555. Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7393). Sustained break there will argue that rebound from 0.7105 is complete with three waves up to 0.7555. That would also argue that fall from 0.8006 is ready to resume through 0.7105 low. On the upside, break of 0.7555 will turn bias back to the upside and resume the rebound instead.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7500 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD consolidates the week-start gains around the multi-month high. Mixed clues, cautious optimism ahead of the key central bank events favored Aussie buyers of late. RBA’s forward guidance eyed amid hopes of dumping yield curve control, no rate change expected. AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats to 0.7500 area after failure at 0.7555

The aussie retreats to 0.7500 after failure at 7545/50. The risk-sensitive AUD loses ground as market mood worsens. AUD/USD might extend losses if 0.7550 resistance caps. The Australian dollar has been rejected again at the 0.7545/55 resistance area again, and the pair has given away Thursday’s gains, returning to the 0.7500 area. The aussie is heading lower on Friday, with the US dollar strengthening across the board.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.7500 breakdown

AUD/USD takes offers to snap three-day uptrend, sellers attack monthly support line. Hidden bullish divergence keeps buyers hopeful, 100-DMA adds to the downside filters. AUD/USD refreshes intraday low with 0.7502 marking the first negative daily performance in four during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair sellers battle with an ascending support line from September 30.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD pierces 0.7500 as market sentiment improves

AUD/USD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes weekly high. S&P 500 Futures renew all-time peak ignoring rebound in US Treasury yields. US-China talks add to the equity-led market optimism. Aussie Q3 inflation, US Q3 GDP become the key data to watch. AUD/USD portrays risk-on mood amid a sluggish Tuesday morning, up...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates gains around 0.7500 ahead of US data, Australian inflation

AUD/USD flirting with 0.7500, as the bulls cheer risk-on mood. The US dollar holds firmer, capping the aussie’s upside attempts. All eyes on the US CB Consumer Confidence and Australian CPI data. AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids in the European session, recapturing the 0.7500 level, although the bulls appear...
