US Oil Retraces After Overextension

By Orbex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude tumbled after an unexpected surge in US inventories. Medium-term sentiment remains bullish, though an overbought RSI...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
Oil Falters 3.6% on Rising US Inventory

Oil futures took a beating Wednesday as U.S. inventory was reported at the highest levels since August and Iran announced imminent nuclear deal talks. Oil fell by the most since in nearly two months after a report showed American crude inventories rising and Iran said nuclear talks are set to resume this month.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
US oil inventories rose 3.3m barrels, WTI staying in sideway consolidation

US commercial crude oil inventories rose 3.3m barrels in the week ending October 29, above expectation of 1.9m. At 434.1m barrels, oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories dropped -1.5m barrels. Distillate rose 2.2m barrels. Propane/propylene rose 0.4m barrels. Commercial petroleum inventories rose 0.6m barrels.
Oil Under Pressure, Gold Dips Lower

Oil prices continue to ease in international markets as a stronger US dollar and a wait-and-see attitude ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting act as a short-term headwind. Additionally, US API Crude Inventories unexpectedly jumped by 3.60 million barrels overnight giving traders another reason to lighten long positioning. Brent crude fell...
Crude Oil Price Faces Key Resistance Near $85

Crude oil price is struggling to settle above $84.00. It broke a major bullish trend line with support near $83.15 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD is still trading well below the 1.1650 resistance zone. GBP/USD is slowly moving lower below 1.3720. Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis. Crude oil...
Mexico said to lock in US$60-US$65 in annual oil hedge

(Nov 3): Mexico is in the process of locking in its income from next year’s oil production, people familiar with the matter said, in what’s one of the most closely-watched deals among the world’s energy traders. The country has been purchasing put options, which grant the right to sell at...
Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
Oil Down, Loses Momentum After Reaching High

Investing.com – Oil prices slid for a second straight day after peaking with a seven-year high at the start of the week, after a jump in U.S. crude inventory was discovered. Brent oil futures dropped 2.23% to $82 by 12:01 AM ET (4:01 AM GST) and {{8849| WTI futures } } also tumbled 1.97% to $81.03.
Oil Dips After Buildup in Oil Inventories

Investing.com – Oil prices fell following larger than expected increases in crude oil stockpiles and fuel inventories in the U.S. Brent oil futures fell 0.76% to $85.01 WTI Futures fell 0.79% to $83.98 by 10:16 PM ET (2:16 AM GMT). American Petroleum Institute figures showed that crude oil inventories rose...
Oil drops on US crude stocks build projection

Oil prices fell today on API’s report of a surprise build in US inventories last week. With OPEC+ reluctant to act and increase supply further amid the market tightness, the only downside to oil prices could come from inventory data this week – and that’s exactly what moved markets today.
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis

US Crude oil (WTI) prices tested above $84.00. Energy prices and COP26 climate conference remain at the forefront of risk sentiment. Coal shortages may further support oil prices as China struggles with supply. While the combination of reduced output from OPEC+ (The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including...
Oil climbs on tight US supply even as coal, gas crunch eases

MELBOURNE (Oct 22): Oil prices resumed their climb on Friday on continued tightness in U.S. supply, but were headed for a flat finish on the week as coal and gas prices eased, curbing fuel-switching which had stoked demand for oil products for power. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
Oil mixed, but solid US demand underpins sentiment

TOKYO (Oct 21): Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 11...
US Oil Gains Support

WTI crude bounced back after the EIA reported a surprise drop in US inventories. A previous double top had indicated potential exhaustion as the price struggled to achieve a higher high. However, the price has found support at 81.00 as buyers were eager to stake in at a better price.
Gold Price Could Struggle Near $1,780, Oil Dives

Gold price is attempting a recovery wave from the $1,760 zone. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,784 on the 4-hours chart. Crude oil price declined sharply below $82.00 support and tested $80.00. EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1620 and 1.1650. Gold Price Technical Analysis. This past...
USOIL Falls Back For Support

WTI crude slipped after the EIA reported a larger increase in US inventories. The psychological level of 85.00 has been an effective hurdle so far. The previous fall below 81.00 has put the bulls on the defensive, especially after their failure to achieve a new high above 84.70. This is a confirmation that sentiment has grown cautious after the price’s recent vertical ascent.
Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
