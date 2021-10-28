CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USD/CAD Pierces Through Supports

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar surged after the Bank of Canada ended its QE. As the RSI from the daily chart showed...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Tests Resistance

Gold recovers as the US dollar softens across the board following a neutral FOMC. Price action had previously struggled to clear the supply area around 1810, the origin of the September correction. The subsequent fall below the support at 1785 has prompted buyers to take profit. However, the RSI’s repeated...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD support at 1.1495 is key

Investors yesterday had all the time in the world to asses today’s Fed meeting and the early month US data (ADPlabour report, non-manufacturing ISM and payrolls) given the empty eco calendar. Such a set-up mostly suggests technical trading. The US yield curve bull steepened with the 2y yield declining 4.9 bps and the 30y rising 0.1 bp, but the period between the end of tapering and the lift-off of rate hikes remains as source of debate. The repositioning on EMU yield markets was more impressive. The German 10y and 10y swap rates recently extensively tested the post-corona tops at -0.07% and 0.30%/0.32% respectively. The ST dynamics between real yields and inflation expectations often showed pronounced, even erratic-like swings. A break higher didn’t occur with the ECB still in wait-and-see mode. German yields dropped 5.7 bps (2y) to 7.4 bp (5y), with the very long end again the exception (+0.6 bps). Both inflation expectations and real yields eased, with the first taking the lead. The German/EMU swap yields last week easily recaptured a steep uptrend channel after a first setback. This probably won’t be that easy after yesterday’s decline. The correction in core yields also eased pressure on peripheral markets with the Italian spread narrowing by 8 bps. The moves in equities and FX again were much more modest. US equites extended their trip into record territory even as gains were modest (0.3%-0.4%). European indices traded mixed near recent cycle tops. After a soft start, the dollar regained ground despite the risk-on. USD/JPY closed little changed (113.96). EUR/USD failed to hold north of the 1.16 handle (close 1.1579). Sterling remains in correction modus (EUR/GBP close at 0.8506).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Consolidates At 4-Month Low

The US dollar retreats ahead of this week’s FOMC as traders await further catalysts. Price action has stabilized above 1.2300, a major demand zone from last summer. 1.2430 from the latest sell-off is a key resistance as it coincides with the 20-day moving average. The current consolidation suggests the market’s indecision, though overall sentiment remains bearish.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Slumps Against Canadian Dollar

The US dollar drifted a little bit lower against the Canadian dollar on Monday as we continue to see the crude oil markets trying to break out to fresh, new highs again. The US dollar has been soft for a while, and it does make sense that we would see a continuation of the overall downtrend. If we break down below the 1.23 handle, then it is likely that we will see a bigger move to the 1.20 handle underneath.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Cad#Canadian#The Bank Of Canada#Qe#Rsi#1 2430
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to see another leg lower after a brief rebound – Scotiabank

The Canadian dollar slips but holds range. In the view of economists at Scotiabank, the broader backdrop remains positive for the loonie. “CAD weakness looks somewhat excessive relative to modest losses in crude and still very supportive spreads.”. “The USD may stay relatively elevated ahead of the FOMC but the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Brewing- FOMC, NFP on Tap

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Passes Support Line

On Friday, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate failed to pass the resistance of the 0.7540/0.7555 zone. The event resulted in a decline, which passed the support of the lower trend line of the October channel up pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average. Moreover, on Monday morning, the rate passed...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Choppy Sideways Consolidation

The US dollar rallied just a bit on Friday, but as you can see, the Canadian dollar still has a bit of strength attached to it. Furthermore, the market continues to see a lot of influence from the oil markets, as although they initially sold off during the trading session, the crude oil market recovered quite nicely, and it drives up the idea of owning Canadian dollars.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains confined in a range below 1.2400 mark

USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on Friday’s weaker Canadian GDP-led gains. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and extended some support. Investors eye US ISM PMI for some impetus ahead of the key FOCM meeting. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Monday and remained confined in a narrow...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Passes SMAs

At mid-day on Friday, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.2360. It resulted in a surge, which found resistance in the previously passed trend line at 1.2408. Since the encountering of the resistance, the rate has been trading below the 1.2400 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD breaks below 1.2400 on good Canadian Manufacturing PMI ahead risk events

USD/CAD stalls at 1.2400, retreated to 1.2350 on good Canadian macroeconomic data. Positive market mood, and rising crude oil prices, boost the CAD prospects. Canadian IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI reading was better than expected. The USD/CAD slides during the New York session, down 0.27%, trading at 1.2356 at the time...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Cuts Through Resistance

The euro surges as the market prices in inflation pressure despite the ECB’s dovish message. Bullish candles have pushed the single currency above the triple top (1.1665) which sits on the 30-day moving average, paving the way for a reversal. Strong momentum is a sign of short-covering from those caught on the wrong side of the market.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Bears Likely To Prevail

On Thursday, the US Dollar declined by 49 pips or 0.40% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair was pressured by the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the weekly time-frame chart. Most likely, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Finds Support In 113.40

The USD/JPY has confirmed once again that the 113.40 level and the zone above it can provide support. Namely, the pair bounced off the support level on Wednesday and retraced to the resistance levels near 113.90. Near the 113.90 mark, the pair found resistance in the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to continue its fall towards the 1.2208 support – Credit Suisse

“We still believe that the recent break below the 200-day average and 3rd September low confirmed an irregular top, which suggests that further weakness is still likely, despite the turn in short-term momentum.”. “We look for a break below the recent range low at 1.2287 for a move to 1.2252...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Breaks Channel Pattern

Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 114 pips or 0.92% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower on Thursday. The potential target for...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD plummets as divergence between Fed and BOC widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD approaches 1.2300 lows as the loonie builds up

US dollar's recovery fails at 1.2380. Weak US GDP data has hurt the greenback. USD/CAD is expected to continue sliding towards 1.2208 – Credit Suisse. The US dollar’s recovery attempt from Wednesday’s low at 1.2300 has been frustrated at 1.2380 and the pair turned lower against, retreating to 1.2330 against a somewhat firmer Canadian dollar.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps post BOC pullback from 1.2430 as MACD flirts with bears

USD/CAD consolidates the heaviest daily fall in a week. Convergence of 100-SMA, falling wedge resistance guards immediate upside. Monthly low, late June’s bottom remains on seller’s radar. USD/CAD licks the Bank of Canada (BOC) led wounds around 1.2360, keeping the bound off weekly low during Thursday’s Asian session. The Loonie...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy