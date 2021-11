No marriage is perfect — the two people in a relationship are human, so you can expect the occasional conflict and disappointment from time to time. That said, there are a few things you can expect from a healthy partnership. You should feel like you can trust and rely on your partner, not only for everyday logistics, but for emotional connection. In the absence of that kind of intimacy, you might find yourself feeling like your spouse is more of a roommate than a partner — and that can be incredibly lonely.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO