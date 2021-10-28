CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Your Favorite Scary Movie Have a Lady Problem?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On this week’s episode...

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
Midland Daily News

Watching scary movies burns calories

It may sound like a dream come true. You can sit and watch a movie and burn calories. Does it get any better than that?. Well, a stipulation is that you have to watch a scary movie to really make it count. New information from VerifyThis.com says yes it's true....
Redbook

Here's What Your Favorite Horror Movie Actors Look Like Now

Starring in a horror movie is a lot of work. Between the countless hours of screaming, running, crying, night shoots, and being covered in sticky Hollywood blood, it's high time we give horror film actors their fair props. And, sure, there have been many actors and famous people who've starred in horror films, and probably some celebs you may have even forgotten did a scary movie or two, but the following actors screamed their hearts out - forever burning a spot in our horror movie vernacular. So let's pay a visit to some of the actors who've helped fuel our nightmares.
Complex

How Much Does It Cost to Stream Your Favorite Shows?

One of the more interesting things to happen during quarantine was the influx of streaming services that debuted, all with their own original content and exclusive/licensed content from wherever you get content these days. You can blame Netflix, honestly. Once companies like ViacomCBS (Paramount+), WarnerMedia (HBO Max), Apple (Apple TV+), Disney (Disney+, and Hulu, lowkey), and Amazon (Amazon Prime Video) realized that they could mimic what makes Netflix great (streaming movies and TV on demand) with the TV shows they already own, while doing something Netflix is still trying to perfect—making quality original programming—the entire industry shifted. Now HBO could make an original series available entirely on HBO Max, similar to what FX was doing for Hulu with their FX on Hulu slate. It’s dope when it works—Disney+ owned the timeline when WandaVision dropped new episodes, and we found out that a lot of y’all really liked The White Lotus. The thing is, with so many companies vying for your eyeballs and wallets, we’re living with an influx of really dope content that we may never get to finish watching, because who has THAT kind of time?!
ncsu.edu

Do you love scary movies?

Are scary movies your favorite thing about Halloween? Or do you just want to see the new Hill Library Visualization Studio in action? Drop in for a completely immersive horror movie experience in the Visualization Studio on the third floor of the Hill Library, on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. “Scary! In Videorama” is presented via videorama, a system that plays several video and audio clips simultaneously on a loop to create a tantalizing and spooky experience for the audience.
Time Out Global

Watch your favorite Halloween movies at Bambara

Who doesn’t love a Halloween movie marathon, especially under the night sky? Bambara Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge is celebrating the holiday all weekend long with a series of free and festive outdoor movies. Grab a seat on the patio of this Cambridge establishment for food, drinks and screenings of Halloween film favorites—It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Friday at 7pm, Hocus Pocus on Saturday at 7pm and Beetlejuice on Sunday at 7pm. If you’re just in it for the boo-ze, you’ll be able to sip on The Great Pumpkin, a pumpkin spiced specialty cocktail laced with vodka and topped with bubbly. The patio has heaters, which means there won’t be any chills (from the cold, anyway), and reservations are highly encouraged.
videtteonline.com

Esparza: Recommending some of my all-time favorite scary movies for spooky season

To me, October is the best month of the year. Not only because it is my birthday month, but also because Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year. I love the fall weather, the spooky vibes and, of course, the scary movies. I am a major fan of classic scary movies, but I am also all up to date with the newest scary movies.
Decider

The Best Scary Movies On Netflix

Horror is an expansive genre and there’s no one kind of horror movie. For some, the paranormal might induce paranoia, for others, masked murderers might trigger panic. Since Halloween is approaching, we’ve put together a list of some of our current favorite scary movies on Netflix, and we’re pretty sure we’ve included a diverse swath of scares in here so there will be something for everyone.
The Exponent

Scary movies to stream

This Halloween, look no further for a spooky movie to celebrate the season. These films offer a variety of experiences, from amusement to chilling terror. With this plethora of new movies and classics alike, curl up with a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and prepare to be scared. Jennifer’s...
Rottentomatoes.com

People's Choice Awards 2021: Vote for Your Favorite Movies, TV Shows, and More

After more than a year of pandemic-induced scrambling by the entertainment industry, we’re finally beginning to see a sense of normalcy return to the ways in which we engage with our favorite pop culture media. In other words, it’s the perfect time to look back and pick some favorites!. To...
North Coast Journal

Favorite Spooky Movies that Still Have Bite

Halloween is just days away and if you're like me, you're wondering how you'll pass the evening this year — ears tuned to the front door, bowl of semi-edible candy at the ready, childlike hopes that finally this year more than four children will venture into the dystopian no-man's-land that lies beyond Lundbar Hills.
breezejmu.org

Scary movies should have cathartic endings

Spoiler warning: This article spoils the endings of “Get Out,” “Ready or Not,” “Things Heard and Seen” and “Halloween.”. For those of us who like scary movies, the gut-wrenching, blanket-clutching, eye-covering moments of horror are something we crave. But at the end of a harrowing adventure, a happy ending is something to be appreciated.
