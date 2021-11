Playoffs for the Hutchinson volleyball and football teams kick off this week with home contests in the first round. The Tiger volleyball team received the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AAA playoffs and will host No. 5 St. Peter at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Tigers were 18-12 in the regular season while St. Peter was 19-6 but played different competition. The two teams have not faced each other yet this year.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO