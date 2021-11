TODAY: Plenty Of Sun, Some PM Clouds. Hi 50. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 32. FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 50. Today will be much like yesterday with a frosty start and a pleasant enough afternoon. It will stay chilly though, with highs around 50°. Expect less breezy conditions today and some clouds at times too. Tonight will feature more cold temperatures with overnight lows around the freezing mark. Dry weather is expected through tomorrow as any lake effect rain or snow showers stay just to our northwest. Tomorrow will also stay on the chilly side despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 50° once again.

