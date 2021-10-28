Trice Medical breaks surgical boundaries with the world’s first FDA-cleared single-use 25° needle arthroscope – giving surgeons the tools they need to see more pathology
MALVERN, PA. (PRWEB) OCTOBER 26, 2021. Trice Medical has received FDA 510(k) Clearance for 25-degree mi-eye 3 needlescope™ with distinctive horizon leveling technology, clearing the way for unparalleled views and maneuverability in arthroscopic and endoscopic procedures from a single-use, single-hand device. Used with the proprietary high-resolution mi-tablet™ 3, the technology takes...orthospinenews.com
