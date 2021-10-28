CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Progressives' power grab: Why Democrats' proposed 'billionaires tax' is unconstitutional

By James S. Robbins
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Democrats are frantically trying to find ways to raise taxes to pay for their mammoth, multitrillion dollar reconciliation package . But the need to keep the proposal “revenue neutral” is leading them down strange, potentially illegal pathways.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon is pitching a “ billionaires tax ” to close the budget gap. Under Wyden’s plan, people with $1 billion in assets or $100 million in income for three consecutive years would have to pay a “one time” tax on the value of all their tradable assets, including cash and securities. This same wealth would then be taxed annually depending on gains or losses, and billionaires would face penalties if they tried to convert securities into other types of assets such as real estate.

Wyden is open about the class-envy angle of his proposal, since billionaires do not generate much sympathy these days. Democrats think this is good politics.

Maybe so, but there's a problem – it is unconstitutional.

Article 1 Section 9 of the Constitution forbids the government from laying a “capitation, or other direct, tax” unless in proportion to the Census. According to Alexander Hamilton, this comprises “taxes on lands and buildings. General assessments, whether on the whole property of individuals, or on their whole real or personal estate .”

Opinions in your inbox: Get a digest of our takes on current events every morning

This ban was the basis for the Supreme Court declaring income taxes unconstitutional in Pollock v. Farmers' Loan & Trust Co. in 1895. Chief Justice Melville Fuller noted that “nothing can be clearer than that what the Constitution intended to guard against was the exercise by the general government of the power of directly taxing persons and property .”

Amendment allowed federal income tax

The Pollock case gave rise to the 16th Amendment, ratified in 1913, which carved out an income tax exception from the general ban on direct taxes. But the income tax amendment cannot be read to authorize a federal wealth tax, even on those nasty billionaires.

The federal government simply lacks the power to take your property directly. Chief Justice Fuller cautioned in the Pollock case that without the direct tax ban, “the rule of protection could be frittered away” and with it “one of the bulwarks of private rights and private property .”

Progressives probably agree and would like to see it frittered away as soon as possible.

Wyden’s anti-billionaire rhetoric also opens him to the charge of seeking to pass a bill of attainder , which is forbidden under Article 1 Section 9, and denied to the states under Section 10 .

According to Chief Justice Earl Warren in United States v. Brown in 1965 , this ban was intended by the Framers to bar “legislative punishment, of any form or severity, of specifically designated persons or group." Even the poor billionaires.

Tax may spread beyond the wealthy

Americans should as well be concerned that once Democrats establish the principle of federal wealth taxation, it would spread like wildfire. Proponents say the billionaire tax would apply only to 600 or 700 Americans. But when income taxes were introduced in 1913, it was said they would affect only a small percentage of top income earners . We saw where that went.

Recall also that the term billionaire is flexible. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., proposed a “wealth” tax in her campaign for president that would have targeted anyone with a net worth of more than $50 million .

And if “tradeable assets” can be taxed, there is no reason a future Democratic budget measure might not extend that tax to all forms of property. Plus, a one-time tax on personal asset value might be so popular with the big spenders that it becomes “one time” every 10 years, five years or 12 months.

The good news is that as congressional negotiators pare back the total cost of President Joe Biden's extravagant bill by jettisoning programs, the less additional revenue will be necessary. This should dampen the temptation to invent more punishing forms of taxation to meet the Inside-the-Beltway accounting gimmick of a “zero cost” budget bill.

Wyden’s plan is a recipe for unlimited government. The power to tax is still the power to destroy, which is the reason the Framers put property off limits from direct taxation.

Americans may rightly be alarmed about a government that feels it has a right to take any property you have, simply because you have it and they want it.

James S. Robbins, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors and author of "This Time We Win: Revisiting the Tet Offensive," has taught at the National Defense University and the Marine Corps University and served as a special assistant in the office of the secretary of Defense in the George W. Bush administration. Follow him on Twitter: @James_Robbins

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Progressives' power grab: Why Democrats' proposed 'billionaires tax' is unconstitutional

Comments / 4

The Happy Apple
4d ago

Pretty much everything the Democrats want to do is unconstitutional. It is like they’ve never read the document.

Reply
3
Related
erienewsnow.com

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

How would Democrats’ billionaires tax actually work?

Democrats are trying to figure out how to pay for their social spending package in a hurry. That’s because any Democratic senator can sink the entire bill with their opposition, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has said she opposes raising taxes on corporations and high-income earners. That nixes the otherwise-proposed...
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Senate Democrats Unveil a Plan for a New Tax on Billionaires

On Wednesday, pushing past infidels, Senate Democrats revealed a new tax proposal on billionaires. A completely new plan in the tax code has been formed to pay for the sweeping domestic policy package of President Joe Biden and limit his party closer to an all-inclusive agreement. Key Points. On Wednesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Roll Call Online

Wyden details proposed tax on billionaires’ unrealized gains

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden released text for the first time Wednesday morning of his proposal to tax the yearly change in value of billionaires’ assets, detailing a plan to get at the wealth of the richest Americans that currently goes untaxed until assets are sold. The tax on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Democrats Push Novel Taxes on Billionaires and Huge Corporations

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats rushed on Tuesday to nail down the details of a groundbreaking tax on billionaires’ wealth, part of an elaborate menu of tax increases to finance a significantly scaled-back bill that would strengthen the social safety net and address climate change. Democrats’ plans to pay for about...
INCOME TAX
WSET

A look inside the proposed tax on billionaires

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Melville Fuller
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Weren’t the Democrats supposed to raise taxes on the rich?

House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Wealth Tax#Democrats#Senate Finance Committee#Census#The Supreme Court
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The case of Ron DeSantis and the muzzled professors takes another dubious turn

Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

292K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy