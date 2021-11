One of the most popular fisheries on the North Coast almost didn't happen. It was a tense few days waiting to hear if the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife would delay the sport Dungeness crab opener due to presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles, and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. Turns out, we're whale and turtle free — for now. The CDFW sent word Monday that our season will open as scheduled Saturday. Other ports weren't so lucky. Fishing Zones 3 and 4, (from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south to Lopez Point) will be temporarily restricted when the season opens Nov. 6 due to the presence of humpback whales and turtles.

FACEBOOK ・ 19 HOURS AGO