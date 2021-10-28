CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Did My Food Delivery Driver in Poughkeepsie Just Scam Me?

By CJ McIntyre
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think they just took advantage of my "tipping" etiquette. If you've ever used one of the numerous food delivery services that are available in the Hudson Valley, you already know that the cost to have food delivered is out of control!!! But sometimes you just have to do it, that's...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 5 Things you Wouldn’t Think to do in Millerton, New York

Have you ever passed through or visited a small town that reminded you of a scene out of a movie? This was my exact reaction when I found this village. It truly felt like something out of a Hallmark Channel movie with the friendly residents chatting with each other in front of a church on a warm and sunny day. There was a local diner, deli, plenty of shops and a trail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Odds of Being Victim to Violent Crime in Poughkeepsie, New York

Just how dangerous is the City of Poughkeepsie? Here are the odds of a crime happening to you while you're in the city. If you live in the Hudson Valley of New York there's one city that stands out. The City of Newburgh is often cited as one of the most dangerous city in the country. Are they right? Anyone who makes this claim isn't wrong. The City of Newburgh is quite dangerous for its size in area and population density. It was even ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America just behind Compton.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dave Portnoy Gives Red Hook Farm “One Bite” Review

For years, pizza lovers of the Hudson Valley begged to get a "One Bite" review. Well, it finally happened, kind of. A few years ago the mastermind behind Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, started reviewing pizzas all over the United States. The tag line "One bite, everybody knows the rules" then took over every single food review your friends posted on social media.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Staple Village of New Paltz Restaurant on the Market

Anyone who is familiar with the Village of New Paltz knows that there are a number of signature spots, especially on Main Street, that make New Paltz what it is. When it comes to the spot for brunch on the weekends, the place that is home to the infamous breakfast special for less than $2.00, and the place that has been a New Paltz staple since 1993, the Main Street Bistro is all of that, and then some.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Bar Crawl Returns With a Vengeance After COVID Hiatus

You better watch out, you better not cry! The popular (and often controversial) SantaCon is set to return this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Get ready, as a floodgate of inebriated Saint Nicks will converge on the city December 11, according to the New York Post. All you'll need is a $13 donation to get your Santa Badge and get into the designated SantaCon bars and venues. Many other details will be released as the event draws closer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Bike#Restaurants#Hurricane Grill
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Has Arrived

Fall 2021 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week officially started on Monday. Restaurant Week is held twice of year, and it's where participating restaurants offer special prix fixe lunches and dinner. With so many fine restaurants in the Hudson Valley to explore, this is a great option for many people. According to The Valley Table, the Fall edition of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week runs Nov.1-14 and many popular Hudson Valley restaurants that you make recognize are participating. Handsome Devil BBQ in Newburgh is a new entry this time around, along with La Botte in White Plains. Returning restaurants include Grainne in Kingston and Rosie's Bistro Italiano in Bronxville who both participated for the first time in the spring. Plus Heritage Food + Drink in Wappingers Falls, Ship Lantern Inn in Milton, City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, Oak & Reed in Middletown, Terrapin in Rhinebeck, Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, Oscar's Restaurant in Blauvelt, Chutney Masala in Irvington, Peter Pratt's Inn in Yorktown Heights and 808 Bistro in Scarsdale.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pour Your Own Hudson Valley Honey Starting this Weekend

The Hudson Valley is known for so many things. The beauty of the river and the mountains, many cool towns and villages, incredibly talented musicians, breathtaking views and lots of productive farms. You know what else is awesome? Local Hudson Valley honey. According to farmersalmanac.com, there are many benefits that...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York ZIP Codes, Counties Where COVID is Spreading Most

Officials are worried about over 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID continues to spread at alarming rates. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

12 Upstate Taverns With Awesome Fireplaces and Fire Pits

When the weather turns chilly in Upstate New York, our minds turn to fireplaces. Or fire pits. At the local tavern no less. These places invite customers to grab a cocktail and gather with friends around a roaring fireplace, or as is the case today, around a beautiful fire pit out in the cold air. In either case, these tavern accessories are popular with guests whether you are at a rural bar, an urban hotel, or even a waterfront hideaway. Many of the ones on this list are gorgeous, and even historic. You will be tempted to grab a stick, some marshmallows and a Hershey bar when you sit by these great fireplaces. and fire pits and toast up a batch of s'mores. Take a look at the photographs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

$200 Jeans? Yeah I Bought Them! But Before You Judge Me Let Me Explain

I understand that spending that much money on any clothing is over the top but I had a good reason. If you've ever gone clothes shopping you already know that if budget is something you are trying to follow there are certain stores that you need to stay away from. Anytime my teenage daughter askes me to take her shopping there are a few stores that I refuse to even walk into. I won't name any of them but if you have kids you know the stores I'm talking about...LOL!
APPAREL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

First Snowflakes Expected to Fall in Hudson Valley This Week

This is not the news you wanted to hear, but we're likely to see snow in the Hudson Valley this week. While we're probably weeks away from any serious accumulations, we can officially say that snow season is here. The Hudson Valley will see its very first flakes this week while the rest of the state deals with steadier snowfall.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy