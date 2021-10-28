CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares retreat, chilled by decline on Wall Street

 7 days ago

Shares slipped Thursday in Europe and Asia after a retreat on Wall Street pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs.

Shares fell in London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai but rose in Paris.

A steady flow of corporate report cards continues Thursday with industrial bellwether Caterpillar and technology giant Apple. Amazon and Starbucks will also report their results on Thursday.

Outside of earnings, investors will get an update on U.S. economic growth when the Commerce Department releases its report on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to trim bond purchases and its position on interest rates.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% lower to 15,690.45 while in London, the FTSE 100 declined 0.4% to 7,221.86. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 6,772.04.

The future for the Dow industrials was 0.1% higher, while that for the S&P 500 also gained 0.1%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1% and the Russell 2000 index of small companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.9%.

In Asia, flaring cases of coronavirus in China and Singapore have added to doubts over the economic outlook, given signs that inflationary trends might lead central banks to step up moves to tighten monetary policy.

In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.5%, to 3,009.55, even after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years Thursday thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips.

Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home. However, the company said it was dealing with “longer-than-expected” component shortages that may affect the demand for semiconductors during the current quarter.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index sank 1% to 28,820.09.

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged at a meeting that wrapped up Thursday while warning of downward pressure on the world’s third largest economy from the pandemic and from “supply-side constraints” like shipping delays and bottlenecks and shortages of computer chips and other manufacturing materials.

It downgraded its growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to 3.4% from the 3.8% estimate it issued in July. It forecast that inflation would be 0.0% this year, a sharp decrease from its earlier forecast of 0.9%.

But it also said it expects improvement as the impact of COVID-19 gradually wanes, “mainly due to widespread vaccinations, the economy is likely to recover, supported by an increase in external demand, accommodative financial conditions, and the government’s economic measures,” it said.

Sony reported a 54% drop in fiscal second quarter profit, mainly from a one-time tax-related gain that had inflated last year’s number, as the Japanese electronics and entertainment company managed to maintain results despite the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s shares fell 1.6% on Thursday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gave up 0.3% to 25,555.73, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.2% to 3,518.42. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.3% to 7,430.40.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.55%, up from 1.53% late Wednesday.

On Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude lost 68 cents to $81.98 per barrel. It fell 2.4% on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, declined 69 cents to $83.18 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 113.56 Japanese yen from 113.83 yen. The euro almost unchanged at $1.1604.

Times Leader

Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement on winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% in afternoon trading to 29,729.44. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Major stock indexes eke out another round of records

Stocks ended with modest gains Monday, pulling back from intraday records but still logging another round of record finishes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow rose around 94 points, or 0.3%, to close near 35,914 after briefly trading above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 rose gained around 8 points, or 0.2%, to finish near 4,614, while the Nasdaq Composite added around 98 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,596.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Retreats from Records as Investors Await Fed

Investing.com – The major averages retreated from record highs Monday, though gains in energy and consumer discretionary kept downside momentum in check ahead of data-laden week including a decision from the Federal Reserve on bond buying. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,619.20. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong.
MARKETS
tucson.com

Raytheon shares dip as third quarter revenues disappoint Wall Street

Raytheon Technologies Corp., parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense, on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts as its commercial aviation business began to rebound from a pandemic slump. But the company’s third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations, as the U.S. exit from Afghanistan...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
abc17news.com

Global shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher after another rally to record highs on Wall Street. European shares are rising in early trading and U.S. futures also gained. Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark finished higher. Shares fell in China, but gained in South Korea and were little changed in Australia. Stocks have been advancing as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Leader

US trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit hit an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply chain problems at American ports, kept climbing. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set...
U.S. POLITICS
