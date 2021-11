The Eagles sit at 2-4. The team has looked pretty bad for the last few weeks and it’s now starting it’s fourth straight season of really bad football to start the year. It’s been two seasons now and the Eagles franchise has hit its biggest wall since the late 90’s before Andy Reid was brought in. Poor drafting, anonymous leaks every other month, and QB battles every offseason spell for a dysfunctional organization drunk off of a win five years ago.

