CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Escapee, 64, sentenced after 29 years on the run in Sydney

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SYDNEY (AP) — A 64-year-old fugitive who surrendered to Australian police because a Sydney lockdown left him jobless and homeless was sentenced on Thursday to an additional two months behind bars for escaping from prison almost 30 years ago.

Darko Desic has been back in custody since mid-September when he walked into a police station in the beach suburb of Dee Why and confessed to breaking out of Grafton Prison, 620 kilometers (390 miles) to the north, in 1992.

He pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and was returned to prison to serve the remaining 14 months of a 33-month sentence for growing marijuana.

In Sydney’s Central Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said she had no alternative to imposing a prison sentence for escaping.

She added two months to his sentence. The offence carries a potential maximum of 10 years.

She accepted that Desic had escaped because of “real fears” that he would be deported once his sentence was served to his homeland that was then known as Yugoslavia. He feared he would have to serve in the military during the 1991-1995 wars that led to the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Outside court, defense lawyer Paul McGirr told reporters Desic had recently received a letter from Australian Border Force informing him he would be deported once he was released from prison.

“Bearing in mind he doesn’t have the same country left to go back to being Yugoslavia,” McGirr said. “Hopefully someone with a bit of common sense looks at that.”

It is not clear to which country Desic could be deported. He is not an Australian citizen.

To escape prison, Desic, 35, used a hacksaw blade to cut through cell window bars. He found bolt cutters in a shed within the prison grounds and cut through a perimeter fence.

He then spent three decades in Sydney’s fashionable northern beach suburbs near where he surrendered to police.

Desic committed no further crimes but had lived under a constant burden of not knowing when he might be arrested, McGirr said.

His local community where he had worked as a handyman had grown to “love and respect” him,” McGirr said.

An outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus locked down Sydney from June 26 until Oct. 11, drying up Desic’s income and leaving him sleeping in sand dunes.

A public fundraising campaign had raised 30,000 Australian dollars ($23,000) in support of his legal costs bills and housing needs since his arrest, McGirr said.

The magistrate said the decades that had passed since his last conviction established that he changed.

“He clearly has made an important impact on the community,” Atkinson said.

Prosecutor Scott Williams said the case evoked a “romantic idea” of escape and asked for a full-time custodial sentence.

This was needed to ensure other prisoners contemplating breaking out knew they would be punished “no matter how long after escape when captured,” Williams said.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Kalamazoo stepfather sentenced to prison after death of 6-year-old

KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 6-year-old stepson. Latravion Heard McMillon, 23, was sentenced Oct. 21 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and third-degree child abuse June 29. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police Station#Handyman#Ap#Central Local Court#Australian Border Force
sunny95.com

Escapee caught after a day on the lam

COLUMBUS – An inmate who walked away from the Franklin County Jail Wednesday morning was back behind bars less than 24 hours later, according to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. Jacob Loper walked away from the Franklin County Corrections Center II on Jackson Pike just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Baldwin said.
COLUMBUS, OH
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Family Members Believe Missing Encino Couple Convicted In $18M COVID Fraud Scheme Were Kidnapped

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Family members of an Encino couple who went on the lam this summer after being convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme believe that the couple have been kidnapped. Undated photos of 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyas and his wife, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian of Encino, Calif., who have disappeared after being convicted in a federal COVID-19 relief fraud case. (FBI) According to court records obtained Friday, family members believe that 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian were kidnapped in an effort to prevent them from disclosing the identities of unindicted co-conspirators. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were convicted by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy