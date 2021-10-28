CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

In search of something paranormal as Halloween 2021 approaches

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago
Halloween is coming along with trick-or-treat. On trick-or-treat night, you’ll see everybody from little princesses to Darth Vader roaming the streets. My mind always goes on little kid alert those nights, so I’m driving slower and watching for strange figures darting across the road.

I’ve always been interested in the unusual whether it involves ghosts, UFOS or those strange, unproven creatures known as cryptids. West Virginia’s very own cryptids include creatures such as Moth Man and the extraterrestrial known as the Braxton County Monster. I’ve also heard tales of Bigfoot creatures lurking along our mountains, too. A couple of months ago, I actually went to a Bluewell-area home with photographer Jessica Nuzzo to listen for Bigfoot howls reported in the area. Bigfoot was quiet that night, but who knows what could be lurking up in the mountains?

Ghosts stories are intriguing, too. Sometimes I heard stories about lights on in attics that don’t have electricity and strange entities being seen alongside dark, lonely roads. There are times when I wonder if I’ve ever seen anything actually paranormal and didn’t realize it. I’ve seen lights up in the mountains and shadows out of the corner of my eye when I’m driving down a dark road. Lone lights in the mountains aren’t unusual in this age of electricity. Darting shadows in this area are usually made by deer, raccoons or possums.

Yet there’s always that chance that maybe, just maybe, that light up in the nighttime woods wasn’t electric and that shadow wasn’t a deer. Unless you take a really close look, how could you ever tell the difference? The light up in the woods could have been a UFO idling its engine or a portal to another dimension, and that shadow could have been a Bigfoot. and perhaps that “bird” seen off in the distance wasn’t a bird at all. Maybe the Moth Man was cruising the area.

Now one cryptid which in my opinion has a chance of being real is the mountain lion or panther. I’ve heard of sightings in McDowell County and other parts of southern West Virginia. Several years ago, I covered a story about what appeared to be a panther that was spotted in a home security video near Bramwell. The figure certainly looked like a stalking big cat, but there was nothing near it to give any clue about how big it was.

I’m more inclined to believe there are some big cats up in the mountains because we have such a large deer population. If these cats are up in the mountains and they’ve learned to be wary of humans, they could hide and be seen only rarely. I’m told there are big swaths of the forests where people rarely go, if ever. I’ve learned during my hikes through local parks that big animals can hide pretty easily.

Deer become evident only when they’re moving or you happen to spot them in just the right light. More intelligent creatures could dodge causal hikers pretty easily. Forget about those dramatic moments in movies like “Jurassic Park” in which big animals dramatically make their presence known. A huge creature like a T-Rex or a Bigfoot would approach silently. I know that owls, which are large, are amazingly stealthy when they’re in flight. One time during a nature exhibition, an owl flew by me with scarcely a sound. Imagine if West Virginia’s own Moth Man could have that skill.

There’s so much out there that we don’t notice. I always wonder if, just maybe, I’ve seen or heard something paranormal and didn’t realize it. Maybe that figure spotted way off on another ridge wasn’t another hiker. Maybe that light way up in the mountains wasn’t being made by some hunters. I wonder if I ever saw a UFO and didn’t realize that it wasn’t an airplane.

Maybe someday I’ll see something truly mysterious and realize it’s mysterious.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

