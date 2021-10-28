CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy bookend to the workweek, trending drier this weekend!

By Mathieu Mondro
WNEM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're bookending the workweek with more rain, but this weekend the trend is drier! Any Halloween plans you have will be just fine weather-wise. Afternoon. Intermittent rain is continuing it's trek northwest through the viewing area at this lunch hour, but there is a bit...

