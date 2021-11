Korean corn dogs, which are simply known as hot dogs in Korea, are an item that is becoming increasingly popular in America. Sometimes they’re simply wieners on a sticks that are coated and fried. Or sometimes they’re mozzarella sticks, or fish, or Spam. There’s also no corn: instead that crispy coating is a tempura batter that serves as the glue for panko bread crumbs, french fries, ramen, Rice Krispies, or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It’s these sorts of variations that make Korean hot dogs so delightful and why, now that they’ve finally arrived in Chicago, people, including Chicago Tribune critics, are so eager to wait in line outside a Glenview strip mall for an hour or more in order to try one.

