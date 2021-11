Over the past couple of years there has been an increased focus on screen time. Much of this has to do with the pandemic that has forced both adult and children into video meetings and learning during times when it was considered unsafe to gather in person. Even though there are signs the pandemic may be winding down, many organizations and businesses — and some schools — continue to conduct much of their business online, and some say they will continue that even after the pandemic. That’s because many employees prefer working from home, and a lot of bosses have come to the conclusion that it doesn’t hinder productivity.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO