Punishing achievement Is punishing everyone

“Enough is enough,” US senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on her Facebook page in February 2016. Prosecutors had reached yet another settlement with yet another big Wall Street bank (this time Morgan Stanley) for criminal misconduct. As she explained, “These guys broke the law, and they did for the oldest reason in the books: to make more money.” In her eyes, the settlement wasn’t enough. “The company will pay a fine, and tonight every executive who plotted, planned and scammed can go home to his family, spend his fat bonus and smile all the way—no arrest, no prosecution, no jail time.” In an earlier op-ed in the New York Times she had argued, “Justice cannot mean a prison sentence for a teenager who steals a car, but nothing more than a sideways glance at a C.E.O. who quietly engineers the theft of billions of dollars.” The op-ed referred to her own review of 20 cases of corporations caught breaking the law. In only one of those 20 cases was an executive sentenced to jail. The case concerned a corporate executive, responsible for a mine accident that killed 29 people, who was sentenced to a mere three months in jail.

