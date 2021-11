Millions of health care workers have until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration. The rule applies to workers at facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid — including more than 17 million people, which is the majority of health care workers in the U.S., at more than 76,000 facilities, according to the White House. The new mandate was announced on Nov 4.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO