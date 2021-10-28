Feeling Burned Out? How to Regain Your Mojo When You're Running on Empty

With my youngest turning 21 in October and the three years of living alone coming up in November; my “nest” has been empty, for the most part for way too long. It’s expected that your kids grow up and leave to go on their own adventures. My oldest, Hannah, moved to Kalamazoo in June to to start her next chapter in life, using her creative writing degree to not only continue writing and editing for online magazines, but also to work for a large church as their media expert. I recently visited her, and although I’m not a fan of the city in general, I’m happy that she’s spreading her wings and trying new things. I’m a firm believer that you must leave home to appreciate where you came from, or to acknowledge that you need a bigger stage to become the best you. My middle got engaged and we are smack dab in the middle of planning the event from locations, who’s sitting at what table, and even down to what the father-daughter dance will be; that won’t be shared until after the blessed day. I was fortunate, in unfortunate circumstances, to have Briana home during my empty nest time due to EMU shutting down in 2020; those months meant a lot to me and helped ease the time alone during lockdown. Bethany is adulting better then I ever could have imagined at her age. I most certainly didn’t have it even remotely together at 21, let alone being a homeowner like her. Adding to this is that I haven’t found the “one,” (after three divorces should I even be looking is what I get from others), but I’ve had my alone time, time to heal, and time to grieve. I’m thankful that sometimes being cut off by those you care about does help you heal and move on. So how do you refill the nest?

